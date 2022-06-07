Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said the area’s COVID-19 numbers are beginning to “stabilize” after steadily rising for the past several weeks.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Garner said the county saw a daily average of about 34 new infections for the seven days ending last Wednesday, a slight uptick from the previous week’s average of 32 cases. About 20.3 percent of all laboratory-processed tests administered in the county returned positive during the same seven-day period, an increase of 1.5 percent from May 25.
Garner said the vast majority of the county’s new infections are linked to the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which recently accounted for “about 96 percent of total cases that have been sequenced” across the state.
“What we know about the BA.2 subvariant is that it doesn’t appear to be more severe than the previous version of Omicron,” Garner said. “On the whole, most infections have been mild.”
Garner said the subvariant is “highly transmissible,” but “infection is less likely to lead to a serious case of COVID” compared with the Delta variant, which last year fueled a spike in both coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths. He noted that only three local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 over the past six weeks, and that FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst has averaged just three to five COVID-positive hospitalizations a week since April.
According to Garner, the “spread and surge” from the subvariant is “not anticipated to be as high” as with previous strands of the virus “due in large part to vaccinations and previous infections.” The subvariant, he said, “is vulnerable to antibodies made by the immune system after an earlier Omicron infection.”
Garner said that while “some monoclonal antibody treatments haven’t been as effective” in patients who contracted COVID-19 through the subvariant, a number of antiviral drugs “remain highly effective if taken soon after” an individual tests positive.
“The key here is to get that treatment within about a two-to-five-day period after a positive test,” he said.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 58 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, while 36 percent of the population has received a booster shot. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Garner told the board that 100 percent of all residents aged 75 and older are now fully vaccinated. That statistic is significant, he said, because elderly people are “one of the populations most at risk for developing severe illness.”
“It’s not necessarily that (vaccination) is going to prevent you from contracting the virus,” Garner said. “Obviously, we’ve seen folks that have been fully vaccinated and boostered that have gotten sick. But one thing that vaccination and (getting a) booster does is protect you from developing a severe case of COVID. It’s been proven and shown in all the data and metrics that we’ve seen that the folks who are not vaccinated and boostered are the ones getting hospitalized and dying.”
Over 25,200 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 326 of those cases, or about 1.2 percent, have been fatal.
Later on Monday, Garner gave the health board an update on monkeypox. He said 25 cases of the virus have been confirmed over the past month in a dozen states, none of which include North Carolina.
“Person-to-person transmission has been identified, including among close-household and sexual contacts,” Garner said. “While the cases in the U.S. have largely been confirmed among LGBTQ+ people, the disease is not exclusive to that group. Anyone who has had close contact with an infected person could contract monkeypox.”
Garner said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “urging health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients” who develop the skin lesions commonly associated with the virus, “regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risk factors for monkeypox, and regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”
“U.S. monkeypox cases are very rare, and I want to emphasize that,” he said. “Monkeypox does not occur naturally in the United States.”
Garner said “probably the most famous” outbreak of monkeypox occurred in 2003, when 47 cases were recorded in six states. All of the affected individuals became infected through contact with “pet prairie dogs,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.