Moore County is projected to receive over $7 million in a multi-year settlement with companies that manufacture and market prescription opioids.
Following a closed-session discussion on Tuesday, county commissioners voted to approve a memorandum of agreement between the state and other local governments in anticipation of a settlement that is expected to be reached in a national lawsuit against the country’s largest opioid makers. The lawsuit seeks to hold the companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic, which has caused more than 16,500 deaths in North Carolina alone.
According to a resolution adopted by the commissioners, the agreement will allow the state and local governments to “maximize North Carolina’s share of the opioid settlement funds to ensure the needed resources reach communities, once a negotiation is finalized, as quickly, effectively and directly as possible.”
The state could receive as much as $850 million over the next 18 years, with 80 percent of the funds going to local governments in every county.
“We look forward to allocating these dollars to the fight against opioid-related issues Moore County citizens continue to face,” Frank Quis, chairman of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement.
The lawsuit takes aim at opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The N.C. Department of Justice contends that the epidemic was “created and fueled” by the companies’ “irresponsible marketing and inadequate monitoring.”
Moore County signed on the lawsuit in June 2018, joining 76 other counties and eight municipalities across the state. About 3,000 individual lawsuits against opioid makers were filed in federal court, leading an Ohio judge to consolidate the cases into so-called multi-district litigation.
An anticipated global settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three drug distributors could total as much as $26 billion. Perdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2019, and the proceedings are expected to generate an additional $4 billion to $5 billion.
Under the memorandum of agreement, all of the settlement money that flows to Moore County must be used to address the opioid epidemic. According to the resolution adopted by county commissioners on Tuesday, the agreement will direct “substantial resources over multiple years to local governments on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic while ensuring that these resources are used in an effective way.”
