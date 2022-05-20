James Williamson, Senior Patrol Leader of Scouts BSA Troop 800 and an eighth grader at Sandhills Classical Christian School, has been awarded the 2022 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award.
The award is presented annually to one student from each state and the District of Columbia who demonstrate the American spirit in his or her community. The award recognizes that the values of leadership, teamwork, tolerance, creativity and perseverance can and should be learned and lived by all Americans regardless of age.
Williamson is one of three eighth graders in the nation to be recognized with a Billy Michael Student Leadership Award this year. In 2021, Williamson attained the rank of Eagle Scout after completing a project to erect a monument, the “Mullerees Militare” in downtown Aberdeen, honoring women veterans.
The Billy Michal Leadership Award is for Billy Michal, who was six-years-old when he helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap metal collection contest during World War II. Michal understood that every citizen — no matter how small — could contribute to our victory in the war. His example, and the actions of millions of other students on the Home Front, reminds us that service to country and community helps create active, engaged citizens. Through this award, the Museum promotes these values to students nationwide and honors those who exemplify them.
Williamson will be presented with the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award in New Orleans, La., on June 9-10, at the American Spirit Awards.
