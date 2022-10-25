The Moore County District Attorney’s Office recently disposed of dozens of drunken driving cases that had been pending for more than a year.
Over 50 DWI cases dating back to at least July 2021 were scheduled for trial as part of a special, week-long court session that ran from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. Setting aside the week “to concentrate on these cases and trying to get them closed” was helpful to prosecutors, according to District Attorney Michael Hardin.
“We identified this last year as an option to give some time specifically to these cases because they take more time to try than your average district court case,” Hardin said in a phone interview. “If you’re trying these during the regular sessions of court, it ties court up with just these cases, which can take a half a day sometimes to try depending on what the evidence is.”
The special session, he said, was also beneficial to police officers, analysts from the State Bureau of Investigation and other witnesses who would have been otherwise forced to testify on a “scattered” schedule.
“It’s a good way to sort of clean up the calendar once a year,” Hardin said, adding that his office aims to stay “as current as possible on our cases” to avoid a potential backlog.
Of the 55 cases handled during last week’s session:
• 32 resulted in guilty verdicts;
• Six resulted in non-guilty verdicts;
• 13 were continued at the request of the defendants;
• Three involved individuals who failed to appear in court and were subsequently issued warrants for arrest;
• One was appealed and is still pending.
Hardin’s office was aided by the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, which provided additional staff to assist with the session. It was the second such session held in Moore County since Hardin took office in 2021.
The previous session, which focused on DWI cases dating back to 2019, resulted in 31 convictions.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.