Making a meaningful difference to your community is not something that can be easily accomplished in days or weeks. It is more akin to years – a lifetime you could say – of action and selfless purpose on a grander scale.
The Moore County Community Foundation (MCCF) has named David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot, and Carolyn Helms, CARE liaison at Foundation for FirstHealth, as its 2022 Man and Woman of the Year, for their outstanding contributions. An awards dinner will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Country Club of North Carolina. Reservations can be made by calling Pam Wase at (910) 992-8077.
All proceeds from the event benefit MCCF’s grants program, which has provided over $110,000 in funding this year alone to local organizations working to alleviate hunger, housing needs, or providing mentorship and leadership opportunities and other assistance to area residents in-need.
MCCF President Tony Price said the board of directors considers a number of nominations each year, seeking out people who have been influential and helped move the community forward, whether that is through keeping the community informed, serving in leadership roles or making significant contributions in other ways.
“With Carolyn and David, it was very easy to get there. We all know how much they have contributed to Moore County,” Price said.
A Community Builder
David Woronoff became president and publisher of The Pilot on July 1, 1996. Over the last 27 years, he has transformed the newspaper into a statewide media company publishing five regional magazines, including PineStraw in the Sandhills, and Business North Carolina magazine in Charlotte, as well as a telephone directory, ad agency, and other publications including The Sway newsletter and Seven Lakes Insider newspaper.
The Pilot was named the best community newspaper in the nation in 2002 and 2007 by the Inland Press Association and in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the National Newspaper Association.
In August, the Pilot newspaper was recognized with the top general excellence award for the third consecutive year in its division of the annual N.C. Press Association awards. Competing in a division of the largest community newspapers, The Pilot also garnered a total of 30 advertising and news awards in this year’s contest. The Pilot previously earned the top award in 2020, 2021 and in 2017 and 2010. The Pilot placed third in the category in 2019 and in 2015.
Prior to settling in the Sandhills, Woronoff worked as the director of business development for Business North Carolina magazine, and did reporting stints at the Anniston (Ala.) and Greenville News (S.C.). He holds a BA in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he currently serves on the board of directors for UNC’s School of Media and Journalism.
Woronoff was named president of the North Carolina Press Association in 2010 after serving six years on its board. He also served on the board of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. Woronoff was the first community newspaper publisher appointed to the 112-year-old organization’s board of directors.
In 2019, he was inducted into the North Carolina Journalism Hall of Fame.
Woronoff is a previous recipient of the United Way of Moore County’s Cornerstone Award (2008) and the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills’ Builders Cup Award (2015).
He also currently serves on board of directors for the UNC Press Foundation, the Roanoke Island Historical Association (The Lost Colony), Sandhills Community College Foundation, North Carolinians for Redistricting Reform, the Boys and Girls Club (former chairman), FirstCarolina Care and Moore County Partners in Progress. He previously held leadership roles with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Moore County Chamber of Commerce (former chairman), NC Museum of History Associates, The Moore County United Way (former board and campaign chair), Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, and the Moore County Literacy Council.
“I can’t think of a worthier person for this award,” said Dr. John Dempsey, president of Sandhills Community College. “He makes most of the rest of us who have been given this honor a little bit squeamish because we know some of our contributions, while they have not been insubstantial, pale in comparison with David.”
If there is a good thing happening in Moore County, Dempsey said, it’s nearly always with the support of The Pilot and First Bank, followed by Sandhills Community College and FirstHealth. Some of the more notable efforts include work to help save and restore the Sunrise Theater and Southern Pines historic train station, and purchasing The Country Bookshop in 2010.
“He always tries to do the kind thing and that is such an important quality in leaders. David views The Pilot’s role as building the community up, not tearing it down. He so adores this community that he wants to see it prosper and for nobody to be left behind,” Dempsey said. “And in the course of both of those stands, he sometimes alienates one side or the other. But that doesn’t stop him from tackling issues.”
Andrew Lyons, senior vice president and city executive, FirstBank Southern Pines, frequently plays tennis with Woronoff, in addition to crossing paths in their professional roles.
“I quickly learned that his brain works in ways that I’m not even capable of. He has that intellectual gift of being able to look at things with a long-ranged view,” Lyons said. “You combine that with a passion for helping the community and being part of the community and you get a man of impact.”
Community is not always just about business, he adds, “It is about the relationships that come out of the business. That is an important piece, at least for me.”
A Community Trailblazer
Carolyn Helms has served in various leadership roles with FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital’s board of directors since 2007, including chairing the MRH Board in 2010, and chairing FirstHealth in 2017-2019.
She earned a BS in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, in Richmond, Va., and a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Wake Forest, She is also a graduate of the Dedman Leadership program.
Professionally she was the transitional associate for congregational care at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, as interim minister of families and children at First Baptist Church, in Southern Pines, as minister of children and families at St. Luke United Methodist Church, in Sanford, as chaplain/bereavement coordinator for Sandhills Hospice, in Pinehurst; and as an instructor of nursing at Sandhills Community College.
She is currently the CARE liaison for the Foundation of FirstHealth and serves on the boards of Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, Sandhills Hospice, The Baptist Retirement Homes of North Carolina and the North Carolina Baptist State convention board. In 1993 she was presented the Distinguished Service Award for her community service by the Southern Pines Jaycees.
Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, first met Helms during his interview process in 2019. At the time, she was serving as chair of the FirstHealth Board of Directors.
“Her commitment and dedication to the organization and its mission had an indelible impact and influence on my decision to join FirstHealth,” Foster said. “As FirstHealth Board Chair, Carolyn led with compassion and conviction. She championed the vision, values and core purpose of FirstHealth and was an advocate for nursing and patient care.”
Foster added that she was also a trailblazer as the first female board chair of FirstHealth of the Carolinas. The healthcare system employs some 5,000 workers across its 15-county footprint. Its flagship Moore Regional Hospital was named for the second consecutive year in a row to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list in June – the only hospital in the state to make the 100 Top Hospitals list.
“(Carolyn’s) contributions to FirstHealth and to our local community are invaluable, and she is most deserving of this recognition,” Foster said.
FirstHealth Board Chair Art Medeiros said he has worked with Helms on several important hospital issues in recent years, including the CEO search group, the boards of the First Health Foundation and First Health of the Carolinas.
“She’s all about community and service to her community. I refer to her, because she’s an ordained minister, as a ‘good shepherd,” Medeiros said. “Those of us fortunate enough to have worked with her and to know her can consider ourselves to be a part of a blessed and special flock. There are special people throughout our community but there’s only one Carolyn Helms.”
Funding Community Needs
Founded in 1991, MCCF is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Moore County. Each year the MCCF allocation committee has the challenging task of determining how to distribute its grant funding.
“You want to give money to everybody, but you can’t give it to everybody,” Price said. “So we take time to look at the scope of impact on the community, we look at the needs and then we rank them. Typically, we over allocate and so we have to go back and bring it into budget.”
This year the MCCF board of advisors awarded $110,178 in local grants. Recipients included Adult & Teen Challenge of Sandhills ($2,000), American Red Cross of the Sandhills Region ($3,000), ArtistYear ($1,500), Arts Council of Moore County ($1,500), Authors in Moore Schools ($2,520), Autism Society of North Carolina ($1,258), Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills ($2,500), Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas ($1,000), Companion Animal Clinic of the Sandhills Foundation ($800), Drug Free Moore County ($4,800), Family Promise of Moore County ($2,000), Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina ($10,000), Friend to Friend ($4,000) Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines ($500), Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills ($2,000), Made4Me ($500), Moore Buddies Mentoring ($4,000), Moore Free and Charitable Clinic ($22,000), North Carolina Symphony ($1,000), Northern Moore Family Resource Center ($15,000), Our Saviour Lutheran Church ($2,000), Prancing Horse ($4,000), Prevent Blindness North Carolina ($500), Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill ($500), Sandhills Machine ($1,500), Sandhills Student Assistance ($500), Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care ($6,800), Sleep in Heavenly Peace ($1,000), The Arc of Moore County ($1,000), First Tee Chapter of teh Sandhills ($500), TROSA ($1,500), Wander and Root ($1,500), Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities ($1,500) and Tambra Place ($1,000).
Funds come from MCCF’s community grantmaking fund, the John W. Roffe and Marjorie A. Roffe Endowment Fund, the Robert L. and Marcia P. Ellis Endowment and the St. Joseph of the Pines Charitable Endowment.
The MCCF makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Moore County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/Moore.
(2) comments
“The Pilot was named the best community newspaper in the nation” That’s a joke, right? A subscription must cost a lot - no, wait, stacks of them are available for free in area grocery stores, just like their glitzy magazines for the brie and Chablis crowd. You get what you pay for.
The Pilot never states the "category" in which it receives these awards - "nondaily" newspaper with circulation of over 10,000. Think that number is questionable. The category is what's important to note - the Pilot is a nondaily publication. It is not, nor it should be, competing with daily newspapers.
