The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday delayed action on a series of staff-proposed amendments to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance, agreeing with a group of concerned citizens that the decision should be left in the hands of the board’s incoming members.
Several of the recommended amendments would lighten the burden on developers seeking preliminary approval to build subdivisions in the county’s jurisdiction. One of the most significant changes involves stormwater management plans, which developers are currently required to submit before knowing if their project will be allowed to move forward.
Under the existing policy, a developer must provide a stormwater management plan when they first apply to build a subdivision. During a special meeting of the commissioners in October, planning director Debra Ensminger explained that engineers can charge as much as $75,000 to draw up the plans — an expense that developers are often forced to absorb if their application fails to gain preliminary plat approval from the commissioners.
“If we require that on the front-end, that’s really costing that person a lot of money to get approval,” Ensminger said at the time. “What if it’s denied and I’ve already spent $75,000?”
A similar scenario played out in August, when the commissioners voted to deny an application from a developer who sought to build a major subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage. Commissioner Nick Picerno later noted that the developer spent “a lot of money to get (the plan) to us and he doesn’t have anything really to show for it other than an empty bank account.”
But nearly all of the residents who spoke as part of a public hearing on Tuesday contended that the recommended amendments would give the board, which will soon be made up of mostly new commissioners, less oversight during the preliminary approval process for subdivision projects.
“What the staff is recommending is to basically remove your ability to conduct oversight and to vote on a good plan where we know what’s going to happen to the land when we approve it,” said Nicholas LaSala Jr. of the rural advocacy group Moore Family Farms. “How do we know without some of these details if (a project) is in conformity and harmony with the surrounding areas?”
By voting to approve the changes on Tuesday, LaSala said, the commissioners would have “essentially taken away the oversight ability of the next board of commissioners.”
His position was echoed by other residents who spoke during the public hearing, and the board ultimately voted unanimously to delay the matter until after the new commissioners are sworn in.
“We’ve heard from the people,” Commissioner Catherine Graham said. “It’s important to me that the people have a voice in what the staff has come up with, and also the future board should be a part of that.”
Graham will be leaving the five-member board next month along with fellow commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke, all of whom decided not to seek reelection. They will be succeeded by Jim Von Canon, the top vote-getter in this month’s election for District I, and by John Ritter and Kurt Cook, who ran unopposed in their bids for districts III and V, respectively.
While the board postponed discussion of the planning department’s recommended amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance, it voted to approve other changes that will bring the document, which was last revised in 2016, into compliance with current statutes.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
