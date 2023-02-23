The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday condemned an antisemitic banner that was dropped two months ago on a bridge overlooking U.S. 1 in Vass.
Nick Picerno, chairman of the board, said the commissioners had received “a couple of emails” about the banner, which was emblazoned with swastikas and phrases associated with white supremacist groups. It was found as Jewish families were preparing to observe the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 18.
“Hate has no place anywhere on any subject,” Picerno said. “As Americans, we should be able to sit down in a room and have good discussions and not hate each other because we disagree. I think that’s stupidity. I think that’s what foreign countries would want us to do, to hate each other, because we divide ourselves.”
His comments came a week after the Sandhills Coalition of Peace, Love and Justice held an anti-hate rally on a hill near the bridge. During the event, the coalition recognized the Town of Vass for issuing a statement denouncing antisemitism the day after the banner was discovered.
Some residents expected a similarly swift denunciation from the county. In a letter to The Pilot, John Dempsey, former president of Sandhills Community College, questioned why the commissioners had yet to issue a “proclamation of their own condemning the kind of hate expressed by those awful sheets.”
“I find this odd since I have always found the commissioners to be leaders in the fight for racial and religious equality and the rights of people with different sexual orientations,” he wrote. “I would certainly hope that has not changed.”
In his remarks on Tuesday, Picerno said the banner “was really a Vass town issue, not so much a Moore County issue.” The commissioners, he added, had not been briefed in detail on the vandalism by Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
“If it had antisemitism [or] a tone of that, I can tell you right now my savior is Jesus Christ — he was a Jew,” Picerno said. “You can understand that I have no place for that, and what the Nazis did to the Jews was horrible and should never have happened.”
A second banner bearing antisemitic messages was found hanging from another bridge overlooking U.S. 1 on Christmas morning. Commissioner Jim Von Cannon said the Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for DNA evidence to identify potential suspects.
The county, Von Cannon added, intends to “make an example” out of the perpetrators, who he believes were “trying to intimidate or cause divisiveness in the county.”
“We’re going to turn the book over and over and over and charge them with everything we can because it’s not funny, it’s not a joke,” he said.
Commissioners John Ritter and Kurt Cook also denounced the banners, with Cook saying that “anybody who tries to oppress somebody is my mortal enemy.”
“I see everyone as green,” he said. “Everyone is equal to me and I’m equal to them.”
The banners were dropped amid a national uptick in antisemitic incidents. In 2021, the Anti-Defamation League tracked a record 2,717 cases of antisemitic harassment, vandalism or assault. A 2022 survey by the league found that prejudice against Jewish people had nearly doubled since 2019.
Addressing a large crowd that had assembled for the demonstration in Vass on Feb. 14, Barbara Rothbeind, president of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation, said the community cannot let its “silence be a sign of complicity.”
“We do not have the luxury of time to be afraid to speak out,” she said. “Together we are the face of Moore County and our words and deeds of love, peace, justice will be the banners that we will hang as a welcome sign to all those entering Moore County.”
Later that day, the Southern Pines Town Council adopted a resolution “condemning hatred and discrimination” in the town and county.
“We are saddened by the recent displays of hatred, discrimination, and indignity that have been shown to some citizens in Southern Pines and the greater Moore County area,” the resolution states.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
"This was a Vass issue, not so much a Moore County issue." Isn't Vass in Moore County?! "The Commissioners had not been briefed in detail of the vandalism." Really?! This is the excuse for not speaking out sooner. I am a citizen who read about this in the paper and I was immediately incensed. Shameful!
