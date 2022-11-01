The Moore County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to support an effort to expand the school district’s police force over the next 18 months.
School officials hope to hire an additional 13 resource officers by May 2024, bringing the total number of officers to 27. The added personnel would allow the school system to assign at least one full-time officer to each campus in the district.
“It’s certainly a priority for us to have a school resource officer in each of our schools,” Tim Locklair, superintendent of Moore County Schools, said in a presentation to the commissioners.
It is not yet clear how much money the county will be asked to put toward hiring the new officers, which is expected to cost about $800,000. Addressing the commissioners, county manager Wayne Vest noted that the school system is considering “several avenues of funding” that could affect the amount requested from the county.
On Monday, the district learned it had been approved for a state-administered safety grant that will help pay for two of the new positions. Members of the Moore County Board of Education have also identified nearly $563,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding that can be used for the expansion.
“That reduces the burden on our local costs,” Locklair said. “We’re going to continue to explore all options that we have available to fund these programs, to fund equipment, to fund training and to fund the needs of our school police program.”
Locklair said the first new resource officers hired will be assigned to rural campuses like Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools, which are currently served by the same officer.
“We’ve got six schools that are not within municipalities that we’re going to be prioritizing rolling those officers out in,” he said. “That’s going to be a commitment and priority to us.”
Following Locklair’s presentation, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution “supporting enhancing the school resource officer program.” The approval allows the school system to “being the process of recruiting resource officers to fill the new positions,” according to a memo included with the supporting documents for Tuesday’s meeting.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
