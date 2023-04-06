A majority of the Moore County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt a revised version of an anti-abortion resolution that a previous incarnation of the board declined to take action on.
The resolution, which supports the “inalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings including the preborn,” was not originally scheduled for consideration. It was a late addition to the board’s agenda by Commissioner Nick Picerno, who had advocated for an earlier draft of the document last year following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
A vote on that version of the resolution was delayed in September at the urging of then-Commissioner Catherine Graham, who was preparing at the time to step down from the five-member board along with two other commissioners who, like Graham, did not seek reelection. Although she is personally opposed to abortion, Graham felt it would be unfair to saddle the three incoming commissioners with a resolution that reflected their predecessors’ position on the divisive issue of abortion rights.
The decision to defer to the new commissioners followed a series of board meetings that drew protests and public comments from both supporters and opponents of abortion rights, but a quieter scene played out in the commissioners’ chambers on Tuesday. Only a handful of citizens attended the meeting and none of them knew that the resolution, which was not mentioned on the agenda, would be revisited that morning by the board.
Picerno, the board’s chairman, said it was one of several “time-of-the-essence” items that needed to be discussed immediately by the commissioners because of “legislation that’s being passed right now” in the General Assembly.
One such piece of proposed legislation is House Bill 533 — titled the Human Life Protection Act of 2023 — which would prohibit abortion in North Carolina except in cases where a pregnancy is life-threatening. State Rep. Ben Moss, whose district includes Moore County, is one of three Republican lawmakers sponsoring the bill.
Picerno said the commissioners’ “Right to Life” resolution had been “edited and reduced” from the version presented last year. The changes, he said, were made after the current board received feedback from residents “on both sides of the issue.”
The revised resolution, a portion of which was read by Picerno during the meeting, calls on the General Assembly to “enact legislation affirming the importance of the pre-born’s right to life.” It also acknowledges the “complexities involved in enacting such legislation” while at the same time protecting the “fundamental rights” of pregnant women, “especially where incest, rape and medical emergencies are factors.”
House Bill 533 would outlaw abortion from “fertilization until birth, including the entire embryonic and fetal stages of development.” It does not include exceptions for incest and rape.
Reading from the resolution, Picerno said the board “does not support abortion solely as a form of birth control and requests the General Assembly to address these issues in new legislation.” The commissioners ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of approving the document, with commissioners John Ritter and Frank Quis voting against it.
“I’m a pro-life person so I don’t really disagree with the sentiment of the resolution,” Ritter said. “I just felt that it would be the more conservative approach not to have a board resolution on the matter but to (instead) instruct everyone to contact their representative in Raleigh to express their opinion.”
Abortion, he added, is “such a broad issue and it is a huge issue of importance to everyone.”
“I just felt I was one of thousands of opinions in Moore County and maybe millions in the state,” Ritter said. “As such, I would express my support for the sanctity of life. And always, the health of the mother is a paramount concern. But I just didn’t see it falling within the framework of the commission or the purview of the county commissioners to take a commissioners’ stance on the issue.”
Quis echoed Ritter’s position, calling the resolution “very difficult and personal.”
“Each of us, as Commissioner Ritter just mentioned, can thoughtfully and prayerfully consider this and voice our feelings to the people that will ultimately make the decision,” said Quis, who also voted against the previous draft in September. “I’ve expressed my belief that this matter is not within the purview of this elected body and therefore I do not intend to support it.”
Another resolution added to the agenda on Tuesday, this one “condemning hatred and discrimination,” received unanimous support from the board. It was considered at the behest of the Sandhills Coalition of Peace, Love and Justice, a group formed in response to anti-Semitic banners that were dropped in December from bridges in Moore County.
The commissioners made comments denouncing the banners, one of which was found as Jewish families were preparing to observe the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 18, during a meeting in February, but stopped short of issuing a formal declaration at the time. The newly approved resolution states that the board “condemns the recent displays of hatred and discrimination against certain citizens in Moore County.”
“The Moore County Board of Commissioners firmly believes that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity,” the resolution reads. “To the extent authorized under the law, Moore County is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens who should be free to live in a peaceful community, free of fear and bias, and where residents are valued and respected regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”
(1) comment
There is absolutely nothing difficult about protecting the lives of the innocent. Clearly God is influencing our county’s leaders in a magnificent way. Thank you Commissioners for doing what the vast majority of your constituents desire. More to come, for sure.
