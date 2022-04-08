It is April in the Sandhills: blossoms surround us; worshipers celebrate Easter, Passover, and Ramadan; and the Moore County Choral Society welcomes the public to their first spring concert since 2019. The Choral Society, a regional organization of 50 dedicated volunteer singers, has entertained, educated and enriched our region for nearly half a century with performances of masterworks of choral music. On Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m., the tradition continues at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst.
For the thematic work “From Dusk to Dawn,” the Choral Society’s Artistic Director and Conductor Anne Dorsey selected and arranged 13 choral pieces by modern American composers including Morten Lauridsen and Randall Thompson. Some songs adapt poems by well-known authors, like Robert Frost, Sara Teasdale and Christina Rossetti; others use texts from spirituals, folk songs and the Latin Mass. These selections achieve what Dorsey values about choral music, “A marriage of words and music, of syllable and tone. The choral composer sets a text to music conveys its meaning and captures the ear and heart of the listener.”
The hour-long concert program, like an oratorio or a requiem, carries listeners through an emotional and spiritual narrative arc.
“From Dusk to Dawn, is anchored by English-language poetry on the theme of darkness and light, of night and day,” Dorsey said. “The program presents beautifully evocative poems carefully set to music, creating a kind of choral chiaroscuro, an aural darkness and light that will transport the audience from the end of one day to the beginning of another.”
These poetic and musical effects are conveyed almost exclusively through choral singing, featuring distinctive timbres of up to eight choral sections, first soprano to bass. Absent solo voices, orchestra, or organ, it falls to Dorsey’s musical collaborator Stephen Gourley to perform the varied piano scores that guide and enhance the choral lines.
Dusk is the program’s prevailing theme. Ten songs about evening, night and sleep invoke darkness, yet often light intervenes, as symbolic stars or moon or angels. Grief, pain or confusion may give way to calm or hope, or even a moment of enlightenment.
The audience encounters dusk in three varied masterworks of choral chiaroscuro. The first, by Lauridson, sets a scene with an ethereal melodic line from tenors and basses, with alliterative words, “Sure on this shining night of starmade shadows.” Poet James Agee speaks intimately in present tense, drawing us into reflections about passing seasons: “I weep for wonder, wand’ring all alone.” This lyric gives way to a familiar piece from Thompson’s Frostiana. Soprano voices intone “O star.” Frost’s “we” speaker, as humanity, tries to elicit meaning from this distant beacon. At the climax, the star does “say something,” in choral voices that rise then settle as words move us to tears. When “the mob is swayed to carry praise or blame too far,” we are told, “we may choose something like a star to stay our minds on and be staid.” The deeply personal reasserts itself, but with anger and physicality, in the agitated music of David N. Childs for a wrenching first-person lyric by Teasdale, who calls out the Day that has “beaten my body, bruised my soul, left me nothing lovely or whole.” The poet does “wrest a gift” from the dying day: “a moon in the cloudy seas,” which, for brief interludes, brings beauty and calm.
Dusk continues, first with uncomplicated prayers: a folk hymn to Jesus as a comforting “Song in the night” for us, followed by a women’s chorus of the Evening Prayer from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and Andrea Ramsay’s setting of a prayer from Ghana. Rest sets in Ruth Morris Gray captures the magical pre-Raphaelite images and repeated lines and rhymes of a ballad by Rossetti. David Dickau’s music finds hope in a poem Teasdale wrote, before her suicide, where stars above a town create a “music of stillness” for the lonely speaker. In the final piece, in a poem created for a score by Eric Whitacre, poet Charles Anthony Silvestri lies in bed, drifting in restless dreams and wakefulness, until “I surrender unto sleep,” and vocal parts trail fade to whisper.
The Dawn section opens, adding strings, with the Gloria of Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass. Dorsey selected this piece “because of the brilliant choral/orchestral writing. While an artist can paint a sunrise, a wordsmith can describe it, Gjeilo has composed one.”
A shimmering melody from first violins, as if from another world, is echoed by angelic sopranos singing gloria in excelsis deo. Lower parts join for peace on earth then strings ascend.
“It’s as if we hear the sun rise,” Dorsey said.
Later we hear a stately march for God, heavenly king, and breathtaking Amens. Dorsey added, “With the use of strings and the Gloria text from the Mass, Gjeilo offers an aural representation of the dawning of a new day.”
Closing the program, on a joyful and timely note, is Mark Wilberg’s setting of a hymn text by Mary Louise Bringle, former St. Andrew’s professor. The text declares “Light dawns in a weary world” when humanity embraces justice and peace. Word painting enhances the refrain: “The trees shall clap their hands” as “all the world in wonder echoes shalom.”
Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at ticketmesandhills.com, at the Arts Council office, or from Moore County Choral Society Members. For more information, visit the Choral Society website at www.moorecountychoralsociety.org.
