Scholarship Winner

Jasean Young, a Pinecrest senior, was presented with the Moore County Choral Society's Anne Dorsey scholarship on Sunday, April 24. Contributed photo 

The Moore County Choral Society presented the Anne Dorsey scholarship to Jasean Young, a graduating senior from Pinecrest High School. 

“This year our scholarship was increased to $2,500,” said Shirley Aquino. “We are ever grateful to all who supported our scholarship program.”

Young was chosen out of three applicants for the scholarship. He lives in Aberdeen and plans to attend Wingate University in Charlotte. 

"Jasean is an incredible leader and has been ever since he stepped foot in the class. Musically he has grown tremendously over the past four years. He is a very fast learner and is able to learn independently and lead others,” said Erin Pollock, Pinecrest choir teacher.

Young had previously auditioned for and was accepted into the NC Honors Chorus during his sophomore year, and was also nominated to attend Governor's School. 

“This year he was nominated by his peers to be a student director and in that role he will select, teach and conduct several pieces throughout the year,” Pollock said.

Choral Society spring concert

Moore County Choral Society's spring concert, "Dusk to Dawn," featured Ola Gjeilo's "Sunrise Mass," Morten Lauridsen "Sure On This Shining Night," Randall Thompson Frostiana's "Choose Something Like a Star," and traditional spirituals arranged by Greg Gilpin "In That Great Gettin' Up Mornin'," and Andy Beck "All Night, All Day." Contributed photo

In addition to awarding the Anne Dorsey scholarship, the Moore County Choral Society dedicated its recently held “Dusk to Dawn” spring concert to the people of Ukraine. A donation box placed at the front of the church for World Central Kitchen. 

“We received over $1,800 in donations. Our Board of Directors at the annual membership meeting held Tuesday night after the concert unanimously chose to not only match the donation, but bring it up to $4,000,” Aquino said. “We thank everyone who gave to this very worthy cause.”

