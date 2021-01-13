Michael Walden

Michael Walden, N.C. State

The Moore County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management will host the 2021 Economic Outlook on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8:00 a.m. The virtual forum features guest speaker Dr. Michael Walden, who will provide an in-depth view on economic issues impacting the overall business community in 2021.

Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist at North Carolina State University and a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management.

“The Chamber is pleased to be able to partner again with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management for our 5th Annual Economic Outlook,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber. “This premier event allows the business community to learn the latest economic forecast which in turn helps the business prepare accordingly for the upcoming year. This is especially critical while our business community continues to navigate the pandemic.”

Register to attend this virtual event at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3983601408390337551

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Why bother? With an illegitimate administration controlled by the CCP it will be a disaster. Not much more to discuss.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days