The Moore County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management will host the 2021 Economic Outlook on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8:00 a.m. The virtual forum features guest speaker Dr. Michael Walden, who will provide an in-depth view on economic issues impacting the overall business community in 2021.
Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist at North Carolina State University and a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management.
“The Chamber is pleased to be able to partner again with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management for our 5th Annual Economic Outlook,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber. “This premier event allows the business community to learn the latest economic forecast which in turn helps the business prepare accordingly for the upcoming year. This is especially critical while our business community continues to navigate the pandemic.”
Register to attend this virtual event at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3983601408390337551
