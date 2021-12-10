The Moore County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management are pleased to announce the Annual Economic Outlook will be held virtually Thursday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m. This virtual forum will feature Dr. Michael Walden and will focus on an in-depth view on economic issues impacting the overall business community in 2022.
Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and extension economist at North Carolina State Universality and a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management.
“The Chamber is pleased to be able to partner again with Hicks & Associates Wealth Management for our 6h Annual Economic Outlook,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber. “This premier event allows the business and non-profit community to learn the latest economic forecast which will assist them to prepare accordingly for the upcoming year. This is especially critical while our business community continues to navigate the repercussions from the pandemic such as workforce development and supply chain issues.”
For individuals and business owners interested in attending, you must RSVP using the Go To Webinar platform at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2357586445934385680 or visit moorecountychamber.com to access the registration portal.
