The Moore County Chamber announced new leaders for its Board of Directors to foster a vibrant business community while serving as a champion, convenor, and catalyst for economic vitality into 2022.
Incoming board chairman Matt Chriscoe, director of lodging with Pinehurst, LLC, succeeds Dr. Michael Barbera, owner and chief behavior psychologist with Clicksausion Labs. Tom Boals, with First Bank, will serve as chair-elect and board treasurer.
In 2022, the Moore County Chamber of Commerce will continue to focus efforts on workforce development focusing on talent retention, talent training, and assisting with promoting our community for talent recruitment. The Chamber continues to focus on the recovery of the Moore County business and non-profit community providing a yearlong training program for small business owners kicking off in March 2022. In addition, the launch of a new co-working space, The 3rd Floor, located in the Krausen building in downtown Southern Pines, will be a priority of the organization to ensure both members and community members understand the benefits of the collaborative workspace.
“The Moore County Chamber has been serving this community for over 54 years and has a long history of responding to the needs of business to foster a vibrant business economy,” said Chriscoe. “The Chamber’s work over the past several years, most recently under Michael’s leadership, has positioned the organization to build on the momentum that has been established with the new facility and focus on key initiatives such as workforce development to ensure a long-term impact on our business community. I look forward to working with the board and the Chamber’s staff as we continue to serve our members and community.”
Also joining the Chamber’s 2022 Board of Directors are Neil Robinette, C.F. Smith Property Group; Tom Velevis, Dreher Financial Partners; Scott Brewton, St. Joseph of the Pines; and Amie Fraley, Habitat for Humanity.
“The leadership of our Board of Directors continues to be extremely important as we navigate the impacts the pandemic has had on our business community,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Chamber. “We are fortunate to have such strong, strategic business leaders serve on our board. By convening so many dynamic and diverse leaders we are able to impact our community.”
The newly appointed board leaders officially assume their duties on January 1, 2022. For a complete list of Board members visit www.moorecountychamber.com
