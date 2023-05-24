The Moore County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Moore County Schools, hosted three Career Technical Education (CTE) Signing Days in May. These events highlight high school students and honor those who are making a commitment to a technical education, an immediate career or military career pathway. It is an opportunity to embrace the dignity of work.
“We are excited to partner once again with Moore County Schools for these signing day ceremonies throughout the district,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber. “These students are making the right decision for their future and we wish them all the best as they enter this exciting chapter in their lives. We are pleased to be a small part of this journey.”
Sixteen students participated in the event with their parents, legal guardians, teachers, mentors, fellow students or career representatives. CTE Signing Days recognizes students committing to pursue a technical education pathway and celebrate strong technical careers. All three Moore County High Schools had students participating in these events.
“All of our students participating in a Signing Day Ceremony are enthusiastic about their future in their chosen fields. We want to recognize their choices and honor whichever pathway they are taking. The pathways may differ, but the outcome is the same – a qualified workforce in high demand career fields,” says Dr. Lisa Scott, director for Federal Programs, Grant Administration and Career Technical Education.
The 2023 CTE Signing Day Students and their selected career path include:
Destiny Brewer – FirstHealth of the Carolinas
Matthew Fluck – Sandhills Community College Automotive
Eric Fruge – Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
Amirah Graves – Accordius Health
William Giere – United States Navy
Coy Locklair – Sandhills Community College Automotive • Joseiah Mclean – United States Marines
Dominic Perry – United States Army
Vinicious Dos Santos Quintino – United Sates Army
Omar Sanchez-Hernandez – Sandhills Community College Automotive
Molly Walker – FirstHealth of the Carolinas • Manny Winkley – Sandhills Community College Automotive
Andrew Whitaker – Carthage Fire Department
William Whitaker –Carthage Fire Department
Spencer Witchek – Sandhills Community College Automotive
These events further emphasize the link of the business community to the schools. Like high school athletes who sign letters of intent to play sports at colleges and universities, students with a CTE focus were able to sign letters of commitment to the colleges, military branches, or companies they will join after high school graduation. These students are instrumental in growing our workforce talent for Moore County employers today and in the future.
“The Moore County Chamber and Moore County Schools have been working together, in partnership with Sandhills Community College and Moore County Economic Development Partnership to foster innovative career and technical education options that provide opportunities for students who may not have otherwise thought of certain career pathways. CTE provides students the potential to immediately pursue a high demand career or continue their education and training to further improve their marketable skills,” said Parsons. “Earning college credit while in high school will help students save money and offers them early exposure to the types of environments, they’ll encounter either in the postsecondary classroom or in the workplace.”
To learn more or to become involved with the CTE program, visit www.ncmcs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.