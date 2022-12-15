Moore County surpassed 30,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week amid a slight uptick in infections.
Over 30,040 cases have been recorded locally since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Moore County Health Department. At least 345 infections, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal.
Moore’s latest coronavirus milestone comes nearly 11 months after the county exceeded 20,000 confirmed cases in January. The county hit 10,000 cases in August 2021.
The Health Department's tally includes only laboratory-confirmed infections and does not account for residents who tested positive using at-home kits.
Data from the department showed a rolling average of about 13 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, up from a daily average of about 12 cases during the previous week. There were 135 known “active” infections in the county on Wednesday, the department said, up from 131 on Dec. 7.
Despite the over-the-week increases, the county’s COVID-19 metrics are markedly better than they were around the same time last year. On Dec. 14, 2021, the Health Department was recording nearly 29 new cases a day and had more than 280 active infections — numbers owing to the emergence of the then-new omicron variant.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 64 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. If counting only adults aged 18 and older, about 75 percent of the county’s residents have received at least one shot.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Health Department, recently told The Pilot that the agency’s supply of COVID-19 vaccine was not compromised by the Dec. 3 attack on the county’s electric infrastructure, which left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power for several days. The vaccines are stored in a facility that is connected to a backup generator and never lost power, Garner said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
