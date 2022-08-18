The Moore County Sheriff’s Office plans to add several new pursuit vehicles to its fleet following the county commissioners’ approval of a contract with a High Point car dealership on Tuesday.
Under the approved contract, the county will pay nearly $150,000 to Horace G. Ilderton LLC for four 2022 Dodge Durango SUVs. Sheriff’s Maj. Andy Conway said money for the all-wheel drive vehicles, which each cost about $37,500, has already been earmarked in the county’s fiscal-year budget.
Addressing the commissioners, Conway said the most recent annual evaluation of the sheriff’s office’s fleet identified 16 patrol vehicles in need of replacement “due to high mileage or other mechanical issues.”
At the same time, supply-chain disruptions and material shortages have caused car prices to surge. Data released earlier this month by Kelley Blue Book showed the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $48,182 in July, an increase of about 12 percent over the previous year.
“What this does is this provides us with a good opportunity to go ahead and begin replacing and implementing new vehicles to our patrol fleet during a difficult time when it’s hard to purchase vehicles,” Conway said of the contract.
Asked by Commissioner Catherine Graham if dealerships in Moore County were given a chance to bid on the contract, Conway confirmed that Cooper Ford in Carthage had provided a quote for the comparable Ford Explorer SUV. “Unfortunately,” he said, that quote was “significantly higher” than the offer made by Ilderton at more than $45,000 per vehicle.
“Obviously, the cost of vehicles (is) going up tremendously,” Conway said, adding that the contract with Ilderton includes an “upcharge” of $3,800 from the vehicles’ original price tag. “We’re kind of at the mercy of the manufacturers and their selling points.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
