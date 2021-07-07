A restaurant overlooking the runway could be in the wings at Moore County Airport. Last month the Airport Authority began exploring the concept and issued a packet of information that serves as an invitation of-sorts for interested parties to review.
“We’ve had several positive inquiries so far,” said Airport Manager Scotty Malta “We’ve had some feelers and some visits, but nothing is concrete yet. We are not asking for plans or contracts at this point, just interest. Everything starts with the first step.”
The Airport Authority has set a deadline for responses to be received by close of business on July 30, 2021, so the project can proceed on schedule.
“Given the growing air traffic the airport supports, the number of new and growing business and employees working in and around the airport, and the burgeoning residential development in the area,” Malta said, “the bottom line is, we believe a restaurant would be a real nice addition to the airport and our community. We are excited about the possibility and hope we can attract someone to come out here and make it happen.”
During a special joint meeting with the Moore County Board of Commissioners on May 26, Malta described the ideal restaurant as something that would be unique and “niche-y” enough to draw in both air traffic and local vehicle traffic. He noted the plan was originally conceived in 2018 but was delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.
“Now is a great time for someone who has been thinking about developing a restaurant to come out and talk to us,” Malta said, noting the ideal proposed restaurant would have an aviation or golf-related theme.
A potential site for a new restaurant building east of the main terminal that has been identified. The preferred design would incorporate indoor and outdoor dining, with perhaps a children’s playground and viewing area nearby.
If that location is determined to not be feasible, there is space in the terminal building for a small restaurant to operate.
Importantly, no public monies have been planned or appropriated to fund surveys, construction, renovations or any other implementation of a restaurant project. Any prospective restaurant operators are also responsible for their own analysis to judge the quality of this opportunity.
The Moore County Airport handles about 10,000 departures and landings annually, and that traffic is growing at a rate of roughly 10 percent a year, Malta said. There are a number of businesses that are currently housed at the airport, including two flight schools and an airport maintenance provider. The facility is also frequently used by military contractors, special projects and events.
As part of the Airport Authority setting parameters for the project, Raleigh-based Olive Architects was hired to review market potential and the airport's existing infrastructure. The study also noted there are only five restaurants within four miles of the airport while residential development in the surrounding area has boomed in recent years. There are also two shopping centers in close proximity.
“The local neighborhoods are growing briskly,” Malta said. “That said, every airport and every community is different. The Airport Authority understands that establishing a full, stand-alone restaurant in this non-retail area will be a challenging venture and stands ready to help a suitable operator be successful.”
For more information or to view the Request for an Expression of Interest, contact Malta directly at (910) 693-3212 or smalta@moorecountyairport.com
