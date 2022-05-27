Eric Kuester, left, chairman of the Moore County Airport Business Advisory Committee; Tom McPherson, secretary and treasurer of the Moore County Airport Authority; Moore County Commissioner Frank Quis; state Sen. Tom McInnis; Commissioner Catherine Graham; county manager Wayne Vest; state Rep. Jamie Boles; Maura Lerman, wife of late Airport Authority member Barry Lerman; authority Chairman Mike Jones; and airport manager Scotty Malta.
The Moore County Airport authority has begun work on a series of projects that, when done, will add needed capacity for private aircraft and operations.
Airport Manager Scotty Malta, airport authority board members and guests on Monday celebrated the first step toward the $4.2 million hangar expansion and the $2.7 million for new taxiways and service roads to support the new hangars.
“This is a very exciting time for Moore County Airport,” Malta said in his welcome, saying that the airport had generated $93 million in economic impact for the county. He also pointed to the existing hangars, then where the new hangars would be. “Forty planes are waiting right now for this new space and there will certainly be more coming.”
County Commissioner Chairman Frank Quis thanked the airport authority and spoke of the special role that airports had in his life when he shared that his first real job was as a “line boy fueling planes.”
While most of the crowd shared in their appreciation of the airport, State. Sen. Tom McIinnis, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, explained that the mission of the airport is to reach out to the non-flying community as well and the airport commission makes its decisions “geared toward driving economic growth of all of the county.”
The addition of 17 hangars will clear about half of the airport’s current waiting list. Plans involve 12 T-hangars to store small aircraft and five executive hangars that can accommodate either a small jet or three smaller aircraft.
The authority will use $2.7 million in state grants through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Strategic Transportation Investments program to fund the new pavement. The other $4.2 million is funded by a loan. Malta said that rent from the hangars should support 90 percent of the loan repayments, with fuel sales making up for the rest.
Currently, the airport has 90 hangar spaces with 6,000 planes landing or departing from the airport annually.
“saying that the airport had generated $93 million in economic impact for the county”. Suggest they stop using these contrived numbers from a consultant they pay to exaggerate. There is no way to prove this. How about a P&L statement instead? The airport could have gotten those hangars built for free by leasing the land for 50 years and allowing investors to build them instead. Many airports do this to better serve pilots. What will the monthly rent be on one of these new T-hangars, a very simple building? There are plenty of hangar kits on the market. I helped a friend build his on the Smith Mountain Lake airport. Had it up in a few days at virtually no labor cost to him.
