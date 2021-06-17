The Moore County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the $180.1 million budget for fiscal year 2022 during a brief special called meeting Thursday.
Property taxes will remain the same at 51 cents per $100 valuation. The Advanced Life Support tax, which funds the Emergency Medical Services paramedic system, also remains the same at four cents, and there is a one-cent increase in the countywide fire tax.
The budget, which goes into effect July 1, holds Moore County Schools (MCS) local funding at its current levels with $30.35 million allocated to expenses, $750,000 for capital outlay, $750,000 for digital learning, and sets aside $17 million towards MCS debt service.
County Manager Wayne Vest said education spending tallies up to approximately 45 percent of the overall county budget, which is inline with previous annual allocations. Two years ago the county approved an additional $740,000 to offset costs related to opening McDeeds Creek Elementary School, but Vest said it was clearly understood at the time that it was a one-time specific funding increase.
Following the 5-0 vote, Vice Chair Louis Gregory responded to criticism the Board has received over the $2 million shortfall in requested education funding.
“At our public hearing (held Tuesday), I was amazed to hear it said that nowhere does education seem to be a priority with us county commissioners. That is not true,” Gregory said.
Over the past four years, the current Board greenlighted a $103 school bond referendum -- approved overwhelmingly by voters -- to construct three new elementary schools and a major expansion at North Moore High School, in addition to construction of McDeeds Creek Elementary among other capital improvements.
Gregory said the county budget also allocates $250,000 to Sandhills Center to fund three mental health providers dedicated to MCS. During the pandemic, the county assisted using federal CARES Act aid to support a remote school lunch program and additional funding for Parent Teacher Organizations to distribute where it was needed most.
“We work very hard to make sure each student obtains a quality education. That is one of my passions, to make sure that our schools enable the children to have a safe place to obtain an education no matter where they live,” said Gregory.
However he reiterated his concern that classified school staff, such as custodians and bus drivers, are “not being paid at a rate that I believe they should.”
During the final budget presentation, Vest said state legislators determine the pay scale for public school employees, which includes most MCS staff. The Board of Education also allocates a supplemental pay rate for locally funded school staff positions.
“This is a state-rooted issue and is not at the county commissioner level to solve,”Vest said. “If the state sees that the classified pay scale needs to be adjusted, they could conduct a study like we did a few years back when we had a recommendation for where we needed to position ourselves to be competitive in recruiting and retention (county employees).”
“The state is compounding the issue,” Gregory agreed, noting that teacher salaries had been approved for a three percent increase compared to classified staff which were approved for a one percent salary increase.
County Commissioner Catherine Graham also bristled at criticism the Board has received over public safety spending and additional needed county staff positions.
“Frankly that stings...Education is a priority but we want those kids to be safe and all of our citizens to be safe. When I call 911 and ask for a sheriff, I appreciate and expect to hear from the Sheriff’s Office, as do all citizens,” Graham said. “I do not think we are over funding (public safety). I appreciate our law enforcement and will do my best while I sit on this Board to continue to support them.”
County Chairman Frank Quis agreed with his fellow commissioners’ comments and noted the Board of Education has approximately $30 million in local funding that “it can spend as it sees fit.”
In addition, as of May 20, MCS had $14.6 million in its capital needs fund held by the county. That figure includes approximately $1.7 million in lottery funds, $8.5 million in general obligation premiums (related to building Southern Pines Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary and Pinehurst Elementary new campuses), approximately $2 million in accrued interest from the general obligation bonds, and $375,294 in sales tax refunds.
“These are funds that have not yet been spent. This is a growing capital fund only available for Moore County Schools for maintenance, repair or building a new facility. The uses are limited but that fund is growing each year,” Quis said. “Additionally money from the sale of surplus school property should exceed $3.6 million.”
MCS will also see $25 million from federal pandemic-relief assistance in short order. Of that, $7.8 million comes from the federal government’s December stimulus package and must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023. MCS will have until Sept. 30, 2024 to spend the other $17.6 million, which comes from the more recent American Rescue Plan.
There are some limitations on how the district is allowed to use the funding, but officials are working under a broad interpretation of what qualifies as COVID-19 response. School districts are required to designate at least 20 percent of that latest and largest tranche of funds to help students who have fallen behind after a year of remote learning and hybrid schedules.
“We definitely prioritize education here in Moore County,” Quis said. “We’ve seen our population increase over the last 10 years. The need for additional services throughout the county has been growing and we are addressing those. We will continue to work with Moore County Schools and the school board to find ways to cooperate, and I look forward to that in coming year, as I’m sure we all do.”
I don't believe anyone objects to funding either the Sheriff's Dept. or County Govt. at the levels of funding they are receiving. It does appear though that those organizations have a much easier time getting local level funding that does our public school district. Again, our tax rate is the 11th lowest in the state and we are among the 20 richest counties. We can, and should, do better when funding Moore County schools. I sometimes ask myself why do school district officials even bother to prepare budget proposals? Why not just ask the Commissioners how much they are willing to fund and plan accordingly? Education is important and we hire professionals to do the job. North Carolina is one of very few states, maybe the only one, that gives 5 individuals the authority to determine local school funding rather than putting it to a vote of all district residents. I suggest this should change. If this change could be made then our Commissioners wouldn't have to defend themselves every year when they cut school district funding requests.
John Misiaszek
