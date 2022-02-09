Amanda Dixon, the Career Technical Education director for Moore County Schools, was honored Tuesday as the state's top CTE administrator of the year.
The award recognizes administrative career and technical education (CTE) professionals at the school, district, county, or state level in the 115 public school systems in North Carolina.
The nominees must have demonstrated outstanding leadership in ensuring teacher and student success and have made significant contributions toward innovative, unique and effective CTE programs.
Dixon received her bachelor of science degree in mass communications with a concentration in pre-law and leadership from Methodist College, her Master of Education Technology Degree from Lesley University and her Graduate Certificate in School Leadership from Appalachian State University. She also holds certifications from the North Carolina Association of School Business Officials and in Program Planning and Management from LERN.
During her educational career, Dixon has served as a Secondary English and Language Arts teacher, grant writer, instructional coach, Innovative High School liaison, director of Indian Education, director of federal programs, CTE Director, and director of workforce and economic development in the postsecondary education sector, and is a small business owner.
Dixon has spent the last six years serving Moore County Schools as director of CTE, Federal Programs and Grant Administration. She was recently named Southeast Regional Coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Education, Career & Technical Education Division.
Dixon will be North Carolina’s nominee for the Association of Career and Technical Education Region II which covers 11 southeastern states and Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas.
