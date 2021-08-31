Low-income households in Moore County are encouraged to submit a request for assistance under the 2021 Urgent Repair Program to the Planning & Inspections Department through Thursday, Sept. 30 by 4:30 p.m.
The program provides assistance to very low and low-income households with special needs in addressing housing conditions that pose imminent threats to life and/or safety or provide accessibility modifications and other repairs necessary to prevent displacement of homeowners with special needs. A maximum of $10,000 in repairs may be invested in any single home under this program.
Priority for assistance is rated and ranked by a number of factors including: handicapped or disabled household member, elderly household member (age 62 or older), single parent household with a dependent living at home, large family (five or more permanent residents), a household with a child below the age of six with lead hazards in the home, Veteran status, households receiving no prior housing rehab assistance from the county, and income (as determined by percent of Area Median Income).
Under North Carolina Housing Finance Agency Program Guidelines, a minimum of 50 percent of households assisted must have incomes which are less than 30 percent of the area median income for the household size, and no household with an income exceeding 50 percent of the area median income will be eligible.
In Moore County, a four-person household with an annual income of $38,250 would qualify for low income status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.