The Moore County Health Department is working to isolate the area’s first-reported monkeypox infection since the start of the global outbreak.
In a phone interview, Matt Garner, interim director of the agency, said the case was confirmed Friday at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. The health department is unable to disclose information about the infected patient’s identity, Garner said, other than the person “is currently following isolation orders and is isolating at home.”
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, confirmed that its infectious diseases specialists are aware of the local infection and will provide information regarding best practices for avoiding transmission and taking precautions.
More than 17,400 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across all 50 states since May, with 346 of those infections, or about 1.9 percent, linked to North Carolina.
In a recent presentation to the Moore County Board of Health, Garner explained that monkeypox is transmitted “person-to-person through direct skin-to-skin contact after contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.”
“Such contact often occurs during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sexual contact,” he said at the time. “This also includes contact with materials that have touched bodily fluids such as clothing or linens.”
While Garner noted that “men who have sex with men” make up a large number of cases linked to the current outbreak, he emphasized that “transmission is not exclusive to that group.”
“Anyone who has had close contact with an infected person could contract monkeypox,” he said, adding that infected individuals are being advised to isolate at home until the skin lesions commonly associated with the disease have disappeared, any scabs have “fallen off” and a “fresh layer of intact skin has formed.”
The Health Department had been prepared for this moment. Garner said members of the department’s staff spent a day running through various monkeypox-related “scenarios” and practicing infection-control procedures in July.
“As of right now, we're just keeping up with the same response that we've had,” he said on Friday. “It doesn't trigger any alarms. We just want to make sure the public is aware of the symptoms, but it's still fairly rare. People need to be aware of the symptoms and they need to stay on top of that and monitor themselves.”
Monkeypox symptoms may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
Similar to COVID-19, Garner said health officials will conduct “case investigations and contact tracing” after interviewing an individual who has tested positive for monkeypox.
“We find out if there's been any close contacts within that time period that they were infectious,” he said. “Then we reach out to those contacts and give them instructions.”
The Health Department currently has a supply of monkeypox vaccine, with doses being prioritized for individuals who have been exposed to the disease.
“We do have the ability to reach out to other health departments,” Garner said. “There are several (departments) that have been designated as essentially vaccine hubs where the vaccine first flowed through initially, and then have been able to provide (vaccines) to other surrounding counties thereafter.”
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been acknowledged by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The disease can be serious but is rarely life-threatening.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
