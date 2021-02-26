Years of deliberations by Pinehurst’s leaders over whether or not to bring library services under the village’s umbrella may be coming to a close.
Mayor John Strickland confirmed that the village and representatives of the privately owned Given Memorial Library are planning an announcement on Monday about the future of library services in Pinehurst.
Strickland’s comment came after another council member, Kevin Drum, exuberantly spilled the beans in a late-night Facebook post Friday.
The Village Council has spent much of the last six months discussing the possibility that the village might take over library management, and every aspect of what that would entail: from where to place the building to which offerings, from physical collections to conference space, village residents value most.
Given Memorial has served Pinehurst since 1964 and operates the Tufts Archives in the same building on Cherokee Road. The potential for expanding that facility has been a hot topic in Pinehurst, and critical to the Village Council’s discussions of potential library locations, since further encroaching on the Village Green is a touchy subject with the National Park Service when it comes to maintaining Pinehurst’s Historic Landmark District.
But demand for library services in the growing village have for decades outstripped what Given Memorial can satisfy under its current financial and physical constraints. Last year the Given/Tufts board offered half of its $2 million endowment and the library’s entire 15,000-title collection to Pinehurst to help get a municipal library off the ground.
As it stands, Pinehurst contributes $150,000 to the Given library each year, covering about 20 percent of its annual operating budget.
Strickland did not comment on the substance of the village’s decisions with respect to library services, or confirm whether any of the previously-discussed options are off the table.
But comments that Village Council member Kevin Drum shared on social media this week offer some insights.
In a post to his personal Facebook page shortly after midnight Friday morning, Drum said that the village and the Given/Tufts board have reached an agreement on the future of the library.
In the post, Drum indicated that the village may be taking over library operations — though it was not clear if that means the library will remain in its present location.
“I don’t hesitate in saying this (sic) the greatest outcome (sic) those that love the library and Tufts Archive and to help us make it the pride of the village,” Drum wrote.
When reached by The Pilot Friday morning, Drum declined to explain the agreement further or otherwise comment. He had removed the post by midday Friday.
Drum also administers a Facebook page titled “Save Given Library and Tufts Archives,” where he originally shared his post. A separate post dated Feb. 11, which also has since been removed, indicated that Pinehurst “made an offer to the Given Board to save” the library and archives.
A year ago Pinehurst hired a national library consulting firm to assess the village’s library needs through public input and stakeholder interviews. During the summer of 2020, the village also commissioned a survey of about 400 residents through the ETC Institute that performs Pinehurst’s regular resident satisfaction surveys.
Subsequent review of those surveys’ results has helped the village shape the paradigm of an ideal Pinehurst library to a building of 10,0000 to 12,0000 square feet offering about 19,500 adult titles, 9,000 children’s books and 1,500 titles for young adults as well as space for children’s programs, an area for small group meetings, and two to four public computer terminals.
Council members have also discussed a handful of potential locations for such a facility, including expanding Given Memorial, acquiring the historic Community Road firehouse and expanding there, or building afresh near Village Hall or the Cannon Park community center.
Throughout those discussions, Drum has advocated fiercely for maintaining the current library location. He’s been unwilling to seriously consider moving the library from the Given Memorial building, to the point of departing a two-hour special meeting in December after 30 minutes when the Village Council began evaluating options that involved separating the library from the Tufts Archives.
In his late-night Facebook post, Drum wrote, “that’s (sic) to everyone on both sides of this issue making each aware - but I believe we have saved the library - hip hip horrsy!”
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
