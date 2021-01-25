Vision, tolerance for risk and decisiveness are a few character traits you’ll typically find in a successful entrepreneur. Toss in an exuberant personality and creativity for days and you get Sundi McLaughlin.
The owner of Mockingbird on Broad is known for her colorful storefronts and enthusiasm for downtown Southern Pines. Come March, she will more than double her retail footprint with a move a block south to the Framer’s Cottage space.
“It’s only five doors down, so it’s not far. I was extremely nervous about expanding in the middle of a pandemic, but now that I’ve made that decision and it is done, I’m excited to do it.”
Like most events in the past year, changing locations wasn’t originally in the cards for McLaughlin. But, she knew that the opportunity to move into a larger space and expand her inventory to bring in furniture, home accessories and bedding was one she couldn’t pass up.
“I have helped my customers for the last few years decorate their spaces, but I’ve been unable to reflect that in my shop due to lack of space,” she said. “I am hoping the decorating, staging, and gift shop will feel cohesive and balanced.”
Framer’s Cottage announced via social media in early January that they’d be closing up shop after 20 years in their space at 162 NW Broad St. Their last day is scheduled for Feb. 6.
“Framer’s Cottage will be sorely missed. I hope to do owner Lindsay Rhodes and her mom proud. My hope is for their shop to not have one thing left to buy on their final day.”
McLaughlin is planning a big moving sale at her current location on Feb. 27 and a grand opening at the new building on March 6.
“I think every friend I have made in this town has come out of this shop,” McLaughlin said. “It’s cool to have been a part of a building which has seen so much — from a bakery to a shoe shop to Mockingbird on Broad. I am just one little moment of time to this hundred-year-old building.”
Unfortunately, her signature blue storefront signage won’t be making the move: McLaughlin said the town’s more recently adopted standards are more stringent, but she hopes to add pops of color with her landscaping and other decorative elements.
Mockingbird 2.0 will also include a second entrance at the back of the building that faces Hot Asana’s new headquarters (10 Camelia Way), an office and storage space for inventory.
“I know this sounds so nerdy, but I am excited to have an actual office and an additional workspace. My current ‘office’ is a plank of wood with our safe tucked in underneath where I hit my shins daily. When I stand up, I usually knock at least one thing off the wall.”
The larger storeroom will allow Mockingbird to reduce its off-site storage needs and McLaughlin’s new office will come in handy for managing online sales, which skyrocketed this year during the pandemic.
“I was able to renovate my entire website based on the onslaught. It was so good to have fresh eyes on my website from people who had never been in my store,” McLaughlin said. “I wanted them to feel comfortable that we were a real business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.