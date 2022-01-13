Moore County's annual MLK March has been canceled due to concerns about rising COVID cases.
"We have too many members and residents who are infected, been exposed, or taking care of neglected family members," said event co-organizer Kim Wade. "We know how important this celebration is, but the health and well-being of our community is more important."
A Saturday breakfast at Down Memory Lane has also been canceled, but a Sunday night service organized by the West Southern Pines Civic Club will continue as scheduled. That begins 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines. Dr. Charles Nabors will be the featured speaker and the special guest will be actor Rick Branch.
A program is also being planned by the Moore County NAACP Youth for 2 p.m. Monday. The featured speaker will be Dontae Sharpe, who spent more than two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit. A link to the event will be posted on the Moore County NAACP's Facebook page: facebook.com/moorecountynaacp
FirstHealth Hosts Virtual Event
On Monday at noon, longtime FirstHealth employee Tessie Taylor will share the experience of seeing Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech first-hand during an online interview.
Just 15 at the time, Taylor was inspired by crowds of men and women who not only looked just like her, “but people who looked like everybody.” She hopes sharing her experience will help people understand that “it takes all of us to be whole. Individually we are just a piece of something, but to have a healthy community we have to respect the wholeness of our neighbor.”
“'I Have a Dream’ Through the Eyes of a Teenager," can be viewed on the company's Facebook page at facebook.com/FirstHealthoftheCarolinas. A Facebook account is not required to tune in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.