After being postponed during the January Omicron surge, Southern Pines’ Martin Luther King Day celebration is picking up again at an event on April 4.
Organized by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the event next Monday will take place on the anniversary of King’s assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
“The MLK breakfast is something we did annually, and we didn't want to break the tradition, so we just postponed it and said, instead of celebrating his birth, we would celebrate his death,” Civic Club President Kim Wade said, “because that was significant as well.”
The event will feature a screening of excerpts from King’s speeches, including his famous “I Have a Dream” speech and his last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.” Following the screening, there will be a prayer vigil. A collage showing a timeline of King’s life will also be on display in the event space, Wade said.
Wade is excited to honor King’s legacy, even if that meant waiting until it was safe to gather again.
“Because of the pandemic, we haven't had an opportunity to gather like we used to,” Wade said. “So this will give us that opportunity again to come together and celebrate as a community. So with all the things that's going on across the country, this will give us something good to look forward to.”
The event is open to the public and will take place at 283 S. Gaines Street in Southern Pines. For information, call Wade at 910-528-0891.
