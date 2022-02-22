A new development plan is being considered for a stretch of land adjacent to the ACE Hardware store on the south side of Airport Road, next to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens and near the Moore County Airport.
The 12.6 acres being considered for mixed-use development would be anchored by a new Southern Pines ACE Hardware, including additional storage and office space for the company.
Bob Koontz, who spoke on behalf of the applicant at the Southern Pines Planning Board meeting Thursday night, said the current ACE Hardware store would be repurposed under the plan. Store owner Randy Saunders is also the developer for this project.
A conceptual development plan for the area includes a mix of commercial, retail, restaurant and office uses. Crucially, whatever plan is approved now would set guidelines for what is considered acceptable development in the acreage in the future.
This particular location is especially significant because it lines up directly with the airport's departure and approach points. Prior to Thursday’s meeting, Airport Manager Scott Malta sent a letter to town Planning Director BJ Grieve expressing concerns about the development. He stressed that it would be important for the buildings to follow existing height restrictions and avoid creating any light that could potentially endanger pilots.
At the meeting, Malta expanded on these comments. He emphasized that there should be no homes built within the area and warned about safety hazards, given the site’s proximity to the airport.
“That is an area that could one day, God forbid, but it's possible, have what we refer to as an ‘unscheduled aircraft landing’ or crash in that general vicinity,” Malta said. “So I think we need to be thinking about, is that compatible in that spot for those kinds of activities in that direct line approach?”
Aside from its proximity to the airport, the development plan sparked debate about its closeness to the college’s horticulture gardens. Board members wanted to make sure the college was on board with the project and included the necessary buffering from the gardens.
The proposed plan connects the development to the horticulture gardens by extending the existing greenway trail. The plan would be for the trail to go through the development, through sidewalks in the nearby Tyler’s Ridge apartment development and onto paths connecting to Reservoir Park.
Koontz said that the development would not damage the gardens and would be integrated naturally with its surroundings. A representative from the community college was present at the meeting. The representative said that the college is supportive of the project as it stands now and is in the process of putting together a written letter expressing its support.
The Planning Board generally accepted the conceptual plan with a few minor revisions. It will now have to be approved by the town council in a public hearing.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.