A West End man who had been missing since July 2020 was identified as the body that was found on Murdocksville Road on Sunday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the human remains were that of Jamal Orlando Bostic.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said that the incident is being investigated as a homicide by investigators of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Because of that, no additional details will be released at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that authorities were still searching for Bostic several months after he was reported missing. Bostic was last heard from going to a family picnic on Pine Hill Road in West End on July 1, 2020. That road is less than two miles from the scene where the body was found.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an active investigation was underway at the 1800 block of Murdocksville Road on Sunday after an individual was riding on a four-wheeler on the shoulder of the road saw the remains and notified authorities.
Murdocksville Road between NC 73 and Doubs Chapel Road was closed for several hours while law enforcement are on the scene Sunday.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip line at 910-947-4444.
This is a developing story.
