Danny Joe Britt Jr.

 Courtesy photograph

A Moore County man reported missing in June was found dead underneath a vehicle near Rockingham on Tuesday. 

Officials said Danny Joe Britt Jr., 35, died after being pinned down by a Dodge Stratus in the 1600 block of Sandhill Game Management Road, a rural area in Ellerbe. Britt is believed to have been in the process of illegally removing a catalytic converter from the car.

“It appears the male was attempting to remove the catalytic converter from underneath a car and the jack collapsed causing the car to pin him underneath,” Maj. Jay Childers of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement shared with The Pilot. “It appeared by the condition of the body that the male had been there for several weeks.”

Britt had last been seen on June 15 at a convenience store in Eagle Springs, which is about 20 miles away from where his body was discovered. Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were able to identify Britt using fingerprints.

It was not immediately clear if Britt knew the owner of the vehicle, which was parked along woods abutting the property. The Richmond Observer reports that catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in the Rockingham area.

This is the second time in recent months that a missing Moore County man has been found dead following an extended disappearance. In May, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Jamal Orlando Bostic, a West End resident last seen in July 2020, on Murdocksville Road.

