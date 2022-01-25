The Miss Moore County and Miss Sandhills Competitions will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
These are official preliminaries to Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen competitions.
Eight young ladies will be vying for the titles of Miss Moore County and Miss Sandhills. Six will be competing for the Miss Moore County and Miss Sandhills Outstanding Teen titles.
Tickets will be available at the door.
