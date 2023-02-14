Concerned residents have joined forces to save Miss Belle’s from demolition, but the town needs help raising funds to move the historic structure before May 1.
Murdock McLeod McKeithen, a prominent merchant in Cameron, built the home for his bride, Isabelle Mary Ferguson, in 1892. The two-story Victorian house sits behind two old magnolia trees along Carthage Road.
Their granddaughter, Isabel McKeithen Thomas, turned the home into Miss Belle’s Tea Room and Antiques in 1985. It was a beloved location for shopping and getting a bite to eat, Town Clerk Wendy Butner said during a tour of Cameron’s historic district.
Apostle James Prince and Beverly Prince of Walk of Faith Christian Center, Inc., bought the property in 2015. They requested a demolition permit from the town last fall, but the town delayed action to save the home.
Gary Oldham, vice chair of the roughly five-month-old historic preservation committee, volunteered to buy the property and restore the house. When that plan did not work, the town looked to the next best option: moving the 131-year-old house.
Attorney Jim Van Camp, who is working on behalf of the town, said the current owners want to keep the roughly 10 acres of land and construct a new building — possibly a church.
But his focus is clear: “Our objective is to save this house.”
Oldham owns the historic Foust home, built in 1879, up the road from Miss Belle’s, including an open field next door. Less than half a mile away, it is the perfect spot to move Miss Belle’s and keep the integrity of the historic district intact.
However, transporting a house involves a lot of moving parts, literally. It includes hiring a moving company, lifting power lines to get the house from point A to point B, constructing a new foundation and running utilities to a new site.
Van Camp said the goal is to raise $175,000, which would only go toward the move. The other details and expenses will be Oldham's responsibility after the house is in its new location.
Cameron is working with Pines Preservation Guild (PPG), a non-profit organization in the Sandhills region that brings awareness to at-risk historic homes, to save Miss Belle’s and the rest of Cameron’s historic structures.
PPG has offered a fiscal sponsorship to the town for the move. The sponsorship will allow people to donate money and receive tax write-offs because of the organization's non-profit status.
Leslie Brians, co-founder and executive director of PPG, said moving a historic home to save it is the second best option for preserving a home, with the first always being rehabilitation and adapting it to a new use. Salvage and demolition are the last resorts.
“We (PPG) really are trying to bring awareness and understanding to the structures that make up these communities and the role that they play and how important they are,” Brians said. “There’s a reason a lot of us moved here, and part of it is because of these communities and the community feel that we have, and a lot of it is because of the integrity of the structures,” Brians said.
Emily Yopp, co-founder and treasurer of PPG, led a fieldwork exercise on Saturday to take inventory of Cameron’s historic district. PPG members compared their findings with the 1983 National Historic Registry to double-check existing structures.
Cameron has lost about 10 percent of its historic structures since 1983, but a handful of homes are now considered “contributing” because it takes 50 years for a structure to become historic.
The inventory will also help the town create a historic overlay district that will help protect these buildings. The other way to preserve a structure, as recommended by Brians to Oldham, is to place a historic preservation easement on the home. Like a conservation easement on a piece of land, the easement protects the structure from any changes.
Oldham let the fieldwork group tour the Foust house on Saturday. Yopp commented on the soul of a home while walking upstairs and how it absorbs the lives of those who lived in it.
“A house shouldn’t be demolished just because it is in the way,” Yopp said.
Oldham said Miss Belle's has been in a state of neglect for many years. There is water damage inside because of the leaky roof, and floorboards are missing upstairs.
“The house needs a lot of love,” Oldham said, but he’s up to the challenge.
Nick Levy, the great-great-grandson of Murdock McKeithen, has been active in trying to preserve Cameron’s historic structures. His family still owns property in Cameron, and he wants to see it rehabilitated, not lost.
The town is developing a non-profit to continue to save its historic structures. As of Monday, the Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc., exists and is pursuing a non-profit status.
“We are trying to protect the soul of this community. That house is part of its soul,” Van Camp said.
Information on how to donate money to save Miss Belle’s is forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.