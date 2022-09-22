The Cradle, Thistle Dhu, Putt Putt — Perhaps the three most iconic examples of miniature golf in the history of golf were all born within 30 miles of each other. Even one of the world’s only airport putting greens is located at Moore County’s airport.
Soon, the Sandhills can add one more jewel to its golf crown: Miniature Golf Solutions has been hired by Pinehurst businessman and investor Marty McKenzie and his Olmsted Village Co. to design 36 holes of “the world’s finest and most profitable adventure golf,” or at least according to the Ormond, Florida company’s eye-popping website.
The recently installed sign is up and the secret is out at the Taylortown Olmsted Village property located at the corner of N.C. 211 and Main Street. The site is directly in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Olmsted Village. McKenzie has owned that property for decades.
"It will be a great place for our community, and for everybody of all ages," said Nicole Dunstan, marketing director for Olmsted Village Co. "Everybody from kindergarten to 99 years old loves mini golf."
Owners David Bailey and son Matthew Bailey of Miniature Golf Solutions are “thrilled to work with Marty,” said David Bailey, and “are hoping to break ground on the courses in a few weeks.” They have designed 36 holes with 18 slated to be ADA-compliant and are ready to start building.
David also said that the design concept is “a great blend of traditional and more modern” aesthetics and will be a combination of “old-school fun and the new trends” with water features, natural boulders and landscaping, but “no windmills.”
David indicated that his son Matt will be onsite for the entire construction, “which should take about 10 to 12 weeks to completion,” but said that the course work was separate from the buildings and infrastructure. Both Baileys believe that a spring opening is possible.
Family owned and operated, Miniature Golf Solutions is an arm of Bailey Consulting Inc. and has over 25 years of experience in all aspects of working as a mini golf designer for some of the world's most successful miniature golf facilities.
Their specialties include elevation changes, rock work, play that meanders through caves, waterfalls and themed elements.
Thistle Dhu is unofficially the first miniature golf course in America. Aside from everything else golf related in this neck of the woods, the Golf Channel called Pinehurst’s dabbling into miniature golf Thistle Dhu and The Cradle, “the most fun 10 acres in all of golf.” In 1916, course designer James Barber saw the property and said, “This’ll Do” which somehow became “Thistle Dhu” and the name stuck.
Founded in 1954 in Fayetteville, Putt-Putt is the world’s first and only branded miniature golf game. All of its courses are built to exact standards and were the first “to use high quality outdoor carpet, aluminum bump boards and unique obstacles for a consistent roll and bounce” according to its website. Putt-Putt quickly began franchising in the 1950’s and spread across the country.The Commerce Department estimated in the early 70s, there were 25,000 mini golf courses across the United States.
Apparently, McKenzie has had miniature golf on his mind for quite some time. In 2018, while then president of Pinehurst PPF, he knew that the Moore County Airport needed a putting green and set out to make it happen. “A golf green simply makes sense,” he said. “When anybody comes through the airport, the first thing they should see is a symbol of what we’re all about.”
The low-maintenance putting green was then built on a large but weed-filled traffic circle in front of the terminal building. The design was intended as homage to Old Tom Morris and Donald Ross with a hilly, Scottish-style putting surface and deep pot bunkers. Even now, one of the most often tweeted features of the airport includes the delight when pilots and passengers walk out of the terminal and see the putting green.
“The decisions on the next round of details will be up to Marty,” David said on Thursday, “but based on how excited we all are about this project, once it is done, it’s going to be a great addition to the area.”
