Partners for Children and Families announced that Stuart Mills, its executive director, has been appointed to the statewide Financial Literacy Council by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The North Carolina Financial Literacy Council was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2009. It is responsible for helping to deliver financial literacy education and increase financial literacy among North Carolinians.
In addition to serving as the executive director of Partners for Children and Families, Mills is president of The Given Tufts Foundation, Inc., a director of Pinehurst's Village Heritage Foundation and a Trustee of The O'Neal School, in Southern Pines. Mills was formerly the executive director of the Moore County Literacy Council.
A lawyer and accountant by background, Mills is passionate about financial literacy as a means to achieve many of our personal and community objectives in Moore County.
“I am grateful to Governor Cooper for this appointment and for the opportunity to support the important work of the Financial Literacy Council,” said Mills. “Financial literacy is often the key that unlocks opportunities for our Moore County residents. To give just one example, I believe that improved financial literacy and business acumen could help us effectively address the shortage of child care professionals in Moore County."
For more than 25 years, Partners has operated as a private non-profit organization promoting early childhood development in Moore County.
“We are doing everything in our power to help pay for child care for low income families, increase the quality of child care, provide nutritious food for children in child care and develop children's literacy skills,” Mills said.
Programs sponsored by Partners include the Dolly Parton Imagination Library®, Motheread®, Reach Out and Read, Raising a Reader, GMR Summer Reading Stations, The Barbershop Literacy Initiative, NC PreK at the Moore County Schools and the Positive Parenting Program. Partners for Children and Families is a proud United Way of Moore County Community Partner.
If you are passionate about our children's collective futures and would like to volunteer at Partners, or donate, please visit Partners' website at https://www.pfcfmc.org/ or call (910) 949 4045.
