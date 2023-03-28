You may never have a chance to complete a feat remarkable enough to etch your name in the Guinness Book of World Records. But if you do, make sure the person designated to record it on their phone pushes the button.
For Johnny Miller, being just such a world-record holder is not just proving that you can complete the feat but that you can do it more than once in the same day.
When Miller, who grew up in Southern Pines, set the world record back in December for most weight lifted by dumbbell curls in one minute, the celebration was short-lived in the Virginia Beach gym where he broke the world mark.
Surrounded by friends and supporters urging him on, Miller had to accomplish this mark not once but twice “because my buddy’s wife wasn’t recording, and they didn’t know it until after we started celebrating that I broke the record and we were collecting evidence,” Miller said.
“I said, ‘Don’t worry. If I can break it once, I can break it again.’ That’s what makes me the world record holder.”
The Guinness Book requires video evidence, along with other witness accounts to verify the mark of a new record. After curling a 40-pound weight 63 times, Miller cooled off and reloaded, officially setting the new mark with 62 reps, for a total of 2,492.4 pounds, shattering the previous record by more than 500 pounds.
Such an achievement doesn’t come without price. Miller has torn both biceps muscles within the last six years.
The curling record required more than brute strength to complete. Miller had to plan out the optimal number of repetitions, and how much weight to surpass a record that was less than 2,000 pounds.
“I wanted to pick something that was challenging. I think a 40-pound weight to curl is challenging for most people for one rep,” Miller said. “When I was training, I was only hitting 53, 54 reps, which was barely breaking the record. When I actually did the record, I did over 10 more reps than I was doing when I was practicing because of the adrenaline.”
During the record-making attempt, Miller used a dumbbell that weighed 40.2 pounds, and he alternated arms during the record-breaking set.
Miller, 44, dedicated the feat to late mother, Deborah Holley, and to bring attention to mental health awareness for his fellow veterans. Military service and government contract work has been Miller’s life since graduating high school, including serving in the U.S. Air Force for nine years.
Holley passed away in December 2020, and Miller had the typical emotions of mourning when he got the phone call of her passing. He wanted to take the day off from work and from exercise, but he knew that’s not what his mother would want.
“I had 1,000 push ups to do because it was Monday,” Miller said.
Miller attended Pinecrest High School until his sophomore year in 1994. And although he moved after that year, Miller’s short time at the school provided an impressionable experience from coach Tim Knockton, one that still pushes him to continue to grow his body with multiple gym visits a day.
“He was the first person I saw in a positive light that was that big and strong. I think I looked up to him,” Miller said of Knockton. “That was one of the things that triggered me that you don’t have limits.”
Striving to work hard is what drives Miller in everything he does, from his personal life to his career working as an emergency communications officer for the U.S. State Department.
“I grew up hard because my parents weren’t there as much as they would’ve liked to have been because they had their own issues they were dealing with at the time. I was forced to kind of figure it out as a 4- or 5-year-old kid with three other siblings,” Miller said. “I was out taking out trash, washing windows, passing out pamphlets and flyers, trying to figure out ways to make it. I was bringing food home to my family before I was even in the first grade.”
One of his fondest memories was selling copies of The Pilot in Southern Pines as a kid in the late 1980s, early 90s, and being a “famous little kid” by going around to businesses where everyone seemed to know his name.
That same area where he grew up is where he wants to dedicate — and set — a few of his next world record goals. Miller said he has applied for his next world record through Guinness: the most knuckle push ups in three minutes. Another in his sights is the fastest 100-meter dash while wearing a 100-pound weight. Both records he plans to “shatter,” like his most current mark.
“I told Guinness I want to do about 100, but I have no idea what number I’m going to hit,” Miller said of the push ups.
After dedicating his first record to his mother, Miller said he wants to dedicate his next world record to his father, Donnie Miller, who still lives in Southern Pines.
The time to beat in the 100-meter sprint is 18.86 seconds.
“When I run the regular 100 now, I run it with 240 pounds in my hands,” Miller said, describing how he runs with 120-pound weights in each hand. “I’m going to feel like I’m getting a 140-pound break. I could break that record now. I could break it in my sleep.”
And while he doesn’t relish having to repeat a world record attempt, he’s more than ready for the challenge.
