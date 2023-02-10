Instant Teams, a fully remote company dedicated to helping military spouses obtain flexible jobs, is putting down roots in Southern Pines.
As the company's first physical office space, CEO and co-founder Liza Rodewald plans to make it a community space where nearby Instant Teams employees can connect with each other.
“Remote first, not remote only,” Rodewald said, “meaning the company is remote first because our jobs are remote, but now we’re going to bring in that local connection that people are craving after all the isolation from COVID.”
The building, located at 670 SW Broad St., is 4,000 square feet and was formerly the Carolina Performing Arts Center. The main components of the space include a conference room, a co-working room and a back room for content collaboration.
The main co-working area will be an open space containing different desk set-ups and places to sit. It will include a play structure for parents who need to bring their kids with them. The back room will include video production, meetings and content creation.
Instant Teams, with more than 600 remote employees, specializes in helping employers fill jobs in customer support, operations and sales with military spouses working remotely.
Rodewald and co-founder Erica McMannes, chief people and community officer, started the company in 2016. As active military spouses, they saw a need in their community for flexible, remote job opportunities.
Rodewald has a background in software engineering — having operated a software company for over a decade — and McMannes’ is in community development. The company uses “disruptive solutions to traditional hiring methods,” meaning it focuses on skills-based hiring rather than the traditional resume-hiring process.
“It’s all about skills and validation versus education and a traditional, chronological resume,” Rodewald said. “It’s really important to our demographic because we serve the military spouse community who moves a lot.”
Military spouses are often disqualified for positions during an initial electronic screening process because of their “job-hopping” resume, meaning they worked numerous jobs in a relatively short time frame.
Instant Teams has flipped the script by having military spouses take assessments to demonstrate their skills so companies can design job postings based on skills rather than education or job history requirements.
It not only helps military spouses get jobs but helps companies save money by hiring someone with the skills they require rather than hiring someone who only looks good on paper, Rodewald said.
Alongside its new office space, Instant Teams is launching an app called TwelveMillionPlus. It is an app for verified military spouses to connect locally and globally. Many spouses currently use Facebook groups to create community, Rodewald said, but those groups are not always secure.
The app is the first to verify military affiliations before allowing someone to join. The online space will be like the office space but virtual. Rodewald said it is for all military spouses to be in the community.
Other aspects of the app include opportunities for members to gain skills, take courses, learn about entrepreneurship and connect with the Instant Teams talent marketplace. Instant Teams will create resources, events and specially curated content for members.
The office space in Southern Pines will also be available to members of TwelveMillionPlus. On to-be-determined days of the week, the co-working space will be open for military spouses to use for work and be in community. Otherwise, the office will only be open for Instant Teams employees.
Rodewald hopes to create similar office spaces across the country, having chosen Southern Pines to place a “stake in the ground” because Fort Bragg is the largest military installation in the U.S. by population.
This location is like a “concept space” for the company and will inform its goal of having a similar office set-up “outside of every major military installation for spouses,” Rodewald said.
Instant Teams will have a ribbon cutting and launch ceremony on Feb. 23 for its new in-person headquarters and app. The event will be at 5 p.m. at 670 SW Broad St.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
