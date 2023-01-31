The state’s economy could see a mild recession toward the end of the year, an N.C. State economist predicted recently during the seventh annual economic forum held by the Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
Michael Walden is an N.C. State economist and professor emeritus. His presentation, entitled “Inflation, Labor Shortages, Recession, Oh My!” provided his outlook for 2023 as the nation continues to recover from the impacts of COVID.
Labor Force
The labor force has slowed nationally and in North Carolina, Walden said. He pointed to slowed population growth coupled with an aging population and shifts in who is working for this change. Many individuals over 55 are not returning to work because of fears during the pandemic, and 18 to 24-year-olds are also not joining the workforce.
“Another possibility is that young people particularly in that age group have changed their concept of what they want out of life. They want more of a work-life balance. They are not as motivated, necessarily, to work,” Walden said.
Another remnant is people gaining new skills — taking courses and getting degrees — during the pandemic, creating a reallocation of labor. He said there are labor shortages in hospitality, manufacturing and government employment, but he thinks these shortages will ease up.
“I think in North Carolina the question is, will the labor force grow as the economy grows? Because we are a state that is really on the move economically, and what I think we are going to see more and more of is technology come in.”
Inflation
“Inflation, of course, is always with us,” Walden said. It happens because demand outpaces supply. Goods and services cost more as they become more limited.
Walden showed a graph of inflation since 2014, which fluctuated between two and three percent for many years before it “surged” after 2020 to 9.1 percent. Walden hopes this is a peak in inflation, and as of December, it has decreased to 6.5 percent.
“Everything comes down to supply and demand,” he said.
Stimulus and inflation plans signed within the last two presidential administrations “pumped” $5.5 trillion into the economy in less than three years. No one was spending during the height of COVID, Walden said, and now the supply chain can not handle the increased spending of today.
Inflation has begun to moderate, given retreating gas prices, increased production since the COVID recession, and the Federal Reserve trying to slow down spending.
Walden forecasted that inflation will continue to decrease, estimating the year-over-year inflation rate to be between three and four percent at the end of 2023.
Recession
Recessions, generally, are a decline in economic activity that lasts for a significant period of time.
“A recession is often the medicine used to cure high inflation,” Walden said.
To reduce pressure on the supply chain and decrease prices, the Federal Reserve is trying to slow buying. Walden said this is tricky because economics is unlike mathematics, where a formula gives an exact answer. Economics instead relies on the response of people.
The sweet spot is to slow spending but to keep the economy growing to avoid a recession.
The Federal Reserve, an independent agency within the government, is forecasted to do this by raising interest rates and pulling money out of the economy.
Walden said the Federal Reserve wants to “achieve a soft landing” so that economic growth is slow but not halted. Current signs of the economy slowing are less real estate activity, contracted manufacturing activity, slowed hiring and reduced consumer spending.
Walden presented his monthly report of North Carolina’s leading economic indicators, which is data that essentially lead to other factors so that people can get a “heads-up for a change in the economy.”
The index has trended downward since May. He said this shows the N.C. economy has slowed, but he does not see a “total prediction for a recession.”
He also presented his forecasted path of North Carolina’s GDP, which is currently at $535 billion. He predicted a decline in the economy during the last two quarters of 2023, with a rebound in growth in 2024.
This forecast is similar to other economists who agree there will be a “mild and short” recession. However, because recessions are tied with unemployment, he forecasted the unemployment rate to reach between five and six percent, meaning upwards of 75,000 people could lose their jobs in N.C.
He concluded his presentation by addressing the “New Energy” corridor moving between the Triangle and Triad. Three manufacturers, including Vinfast, Wolfspeed and Toyota could bring as many as 10,000 new jobs to central N.C.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.