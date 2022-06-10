Sitting in the stands of a sports stadium in Iowa, a team of seven Moore County seventh-graders had just about lost interest in the awards ceremony in progress on the stage below.
May 28 was the final night of a four-day competition. They’d flown over 1,000 miles to be around students of all ages who share their obsession with a unique activity that’s best described as cross-curricular and, most of the time, just plain extra.
At Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, they were up against 56 other middle school teams from 23 states and Poland. Teams had spent months devising solutions to a long-term problem according to specific criteria set by the Odyssey organization.
Teams had five options to choose from, including writing a short musical about a historical figure a la “Hamilton;” or using balsa wood to build a set of Russian nesting doll-style structures, then extracting them one by one in a narrative skit.
The guidelines change from year to year, but they reliably combine art, engineering and storytelling — and leave plenty of room for competitors to make the skit their own.
A lot of other things had changed since 2019, when David Antil, Connor Cuff, Joel Cuthrell, Nora Kuzma and Ryland McCloskey competed together at the World Finals as West Pine Elementary fourth-graders, placing ninth of 70 elementary teams. First the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 state-level competition.
As students in Moore County Schools’ virtual academy last year, they formed a “homeschool” co-op of sorts, but this year were split between West Pine and Southern middle schools. Along the way they lost two team members.
After a year off from Odyssey, they jumped back in as a community-based team sponsored by FirstHealth of the Carolinas. The team picked up two new members: twin sisters Harper and Lila Aldridge, and chose to compete in the Performance problem, themed “Life is A Circus.”
Per the requirements, they worked in a clown and a ringmaster, played by David and Connor respectively. But in Odyssey of the Mind, nothing is off-limits. In fact, thinking outside the box is rewarded.
“I was brainstorming for this skit and I really wanted to have a good idea that would stand out from the rest of the circuses,” said Ryland.
So he suggested an even more chaotic setting as the backdrop for their skit: a big box store the day after Thanksgiving.
“That’s definitely a circus, there’s lots of space to build on and lots of things you can do to improve it,” he said. “Black Friday was the perfect clean slate to build off of and create a fully-functional skit that would accomplish all of the goals.”
He ended up playing a cashier. The rules also required the routine to include animals. One was Lila in costume. The other, a robotic bird that slashes prices, was Joel’s handiwork. David, the clown, had one line “But wait, there’s more,” drawing attention to a series of promotional puns to advertise pickles.
As the ringmaster in charge of the eight-minute scene, Connor wanted to make a statement with his costume. A loud one.
So he took silver spray paint and black mesh to a cardboard box so that it would resemble a stereo speaker — branded, naturally enough, Bosé. As a finishing touch, he swathed it in red felt to resemble a ringmaster’s coat.
“I’m the boss of everything in the skit. And instead of ‘Bluetooth’ we made Orange Cavity,” Connor said.
“Then I thought, I need to have volume and a channel knob so when I turn up the volume knob I talk really loud and then I talk really quiet when I turn it down. Then the channel knob we can go from talking about my costume to ‘That’s a very nice pen you’ve got there.’”
Teams could earn a maximum of 350 points in an Odyssey of the Mind competition. Technical execution of the long-term problem was scored separately from style points.
“A lot of the teams that we went against crushed us in style. They chose backdrops that were made out of pasta noodles and amazingly creative recycled materials, which scored extremely high,” Joel said.
“After seeing all their skits, that’s probably one of the main reasons we didn’t expect to get second.”
Waiting for the winners to be announced on the final night of the competition at Iowa State University, they didn’t know their numerical scores. They didn’t know they’d earned 100 points in the spontaneous event, the only team in their entire division to manage a perfect score.
“This team knocked spontaneous out of the park and they got first place in the world in spontaneous, which is incredible because spontaneous you can’t prepare for,” said co-coach Michelle Cuthrell. “You walk into the room having no idea what type of problem it will be.”
This year’s verbal problem played to the team’s strengths. The team was presented with a rotating series of objects, and were scored on how quickly and cleverly they could respond to each one’s characteristics.
“You had to think on the spot and think of what pun and what creative answers can I think of for these new objects compared to the old objects I just responded for,” said Ryland.
“The reason our team kind of excelled at it was because for warm ups we will just generally think of puns,” Joel added.
Odyssey awards programs announce the fourth-through-sixth place finishers in each division for each problem before getting around to the top three. After teams from Poland, Florida and Pennsylvania appeared on that scoreboard, most of the Moore County contingent resigned themselves to a non-placing.
They’d qualified for the world championships with a third-place finish in the North Carolina state tournament in April, and didn’t expect to improve upon that result in better company. What happened next got their attention, though.
“I actually was saying ‘Oh that’s us,’ when they were announcing second place. As a joke,” said Harper. “And then it was us.”
FirstHealth of the Carolinas finished the World Finals with 326.4 points: just five behind the top-placing Millburn Middle School of New Jersey, and 12.5 ahead of the third-place team from Warsaw.
Thus, the trailer full of props the team shipped out to Iowa was traded in for a championship trophy. Like all building experiences, the Odyssey season came to an end — and the Cuthrell family will start a new school year with a clean garage.
“A great thing at Worlds is after you finish your skit, you get to destroy everything. All the things you’ve worked so hard on,” said Nora.
“The robot that we built, Joel spent a lot of time having to do different repairs. So just having it done with, knowing you don’t have to worry about repairing it anymore is a really great feeling.”
