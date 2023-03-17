Along the way to discovering who they are and what they believe in, about 65 middle school students from around Moore County have spent the last month learning to articulate those convictions with clarity and reason.
The annual Middle School Debates sponsored by the English-Speaking Union’s Sandhills branch and The Rotary Club of Pinehurst returned on March 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams from Connect Virtual Academy, Crain’s Creek, Highfalls, New Century, Southern, St. John Paul II Catholic School and West Pine convened at Sandhills Community College for the tournament’s 16th year.
“It just gets better and better every year, and the talent of our students increases every single year,” said Mike Metcalf, Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and student support services, who announced the top six teams.
“So we appreciate them bringing this for our middle schools, to our community. It’s unbelievable work they do behind the scenes to pull this off.”
Students had about a month to prepare to debate the assigned topic, but they all had plenty of experience to draw upon: whether virtual learning is as effective as in-person instruction.
Volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Moore County judged the debates.
The winning team of Joel Cuthrell and Nora Kuzma reclaimed the championship title for West Pine Middle, which has put up the most wins by far in the event’s history.
The pair of eighth graders are longtime teammates, having been part of the same highly competitive Odyssey of the Mind team since elementary school. Getting into debate gave them a chance to flex a slightly different muscle, though.
“I’ve done speech and debate camp before, but this was my first competition,” said Joel. “I enjoy arguing.”
Tamra Bowe coached the West Pine teams. Following the winners were Heath Johnson and Satya Ung from St. John Paul II in second, coached by Lori D’Argenio. Highfalls team David Flynn and Benjamin Parsons were third, coached by Jenna Carter.
Another West Pine team finished fourth: Aiden Moffat and Ryland McCloskey. Southern Middle’s Tyler Martin and Jason Casimbe-Bryant came in fifth, coached by Katy McGiffin. Krishel Martinez and Aileen Soto-Florez from New Century, coached by Morgan Brewster, finished sixth.
Teams had to argue both sides of the virtual schooling issue over the course of the day. A coin toss at the beginning of each round assigned the “pro” and “con” positions.
Debaters have to adhere to time limits set out for their initial arguments, rebuttal and crossfire debate and draw on supporting evidence rather than relying on their personal feelings.
The winning team divided the preparation, with Nora preparing the argument “for” virtual school, and Joel crafting the position against it — admittedly getting the easier job.
“Our argument against virtual school was a lot better, because we went through virtual school and it wasn’t the best experience,” he said.
“We researched the positive effects of in-person school and the negative effects of
Most of what we talked about was the social effect, how virtual school makes you feel more isolated and in-person school makes you develop more social skills.”
Middle School Debate winners receive a paid place at Pinecrest’s summer debate camp. Next year’s debates are planned for March 12 at Sandhills Community College.
