In a joint effort between three state and local nonprofits, the Pines Preservation Guild, NC Modernist and Preservation NC are coming together to save some of the last Lustron homes in Moore County.
A walk-through discussion will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. to view disassembled parts of three Lustron houses that have been kept in storage since the 1980s. The event at 261 Niagara Carthage Road in Carthage is open to the public.
Leslie Brians, executive director and cofounder of Pines Preservation Guild, said they hope to find a steward for one of the disassembled structures.
The midcentury modern Lustron homes were designed in the late 1940s to provide affordable housing for soldiers returning from World War II. More like a model kit than traditional stick-built housing, fewer than 3,000 were created before the Lustron company filed for bankruptcy.
There were at least four known Lustrons in Moore County as of 2020; however, two have been demolished within the last 18 months, Brians said.
Historically speaking, there was a small encampment of eight Lustrons used to house McCain Sanitarium workers near the intersection of Aberdeen Road and old N.C. 211. In the 1980s, local businessman D.P. Black purchased, disassembled and stored three of the houses.
Black and his wife, Mary Lou, considered pillars of the Moore County community, were killed at their Aberdeen home in July 2020. Two men, Tony Chad Patterson, 42, from Aberdeen, and Tim Cooper, 45, from Carthage, were charged with two counts of murder in connection with the slayings. Patterson is an ex-employee of the late couple’s business, Black’s Paving.
Preservation NC, NC Modernist and the Pines Preservation Guild worked with the Black family heirs to obtain the Lustron parts and move them into temporary storage in Carthage.
“The obtaining of the DP Black structures has been a wonderful development for all three of our organizations, and we can hopefully provide an interested Moore County resident with the opportunity to obtain one of these rare structures,” Brians said.
