In religion as in life, food plays a starring role. The Bible mentions various fruits and grains, milk, cheese, honey, meat – some edible, some symbolic, often both. “Breaking bread” meant eating with friends. In modern-day Israel, overlooking the Sea of Galilee where Jesus distributed loaves and fish, a restaurant serves tourists St. Peter’s Fish, a tilapia relative. Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) means pancakes fried in animal fat forbidden during Lent. Only natural, then, that food should be a part of religious holidays. Nowhere is this more evident than in the confluence of Easter/Passover, celebrated at the table by Christians and Jews. Add spin-offs like dyed eggs harkening back to Eostre, the pagan goddess of spring/renewal who gave the Christian Easter (also estrogen) its name. Then, the Easter bunny, a fertility symbol, originated in 13th century Germany. Immigrants brought bunnies to Pennsylvania in the 1700s where they became chocolate.
However ham, the favorite American entrée, rather than any religious significance reflects the centuries-old practice of salting or smoking fresh pork in autumn, ready by spring.
This year, Passover begins at sundown on Good Friday, April 15.
The Easter narrative links to and coincides with Passover – an eight-day celebration of Moses leading the Hebrews out of slavery in Egypt. They left in a hurry, snatching up dough before it had risen. This story is told, and symbolic foods like matzo, an unleavened bread, are consumed at a family dinner called Seder. Scholars assume that since Jesus traveled to Jerusalem for Passover, the Last Supper might have been a hastily assembled Seder. Leonardo daVinci’s depiction shows only the unleavened bread (which looks puffy) and wine while adding a plate of eels and orange slices, unlikely since dietary laws set forth in the Old Testament forbid consuming fish lacking fins and scales. Other symbols daVinci missed include bitter herbs (mentioned in Exodus and Numbers) representing the bitterness of slavery, salt water for tears and a fruit-nut paste resembling the mortar slaves used to build pyramids.
Also an egg, the pan-religious symbol of rebirth.
Churches occasionally hold mock Seders to inform congregants of this ritual familiar to Jesus.
The Last Supper was fraught with peril and betrayal but contemporary family Seders are joyous, if long, requiring matzo in several forms and four cups of sweet wine.
Fred Katzman of Pinehurst grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family with grandparents who fled persecution in Eastern Europe. Passover was a Big Deal at their house; women prepared holiday recipes for days.
Katzman rhapsodizes over the results: “We were very kosher (observant of dietary laws). The gefilte fish and horseradish were homemade – the sponge cake (leavened with eg whites), too.” Matzo ball soup was (and still is) the Passover signature, Katzman recalls, even the hardened chicken fat lifted off the soup and spread like butter on potatoes. In place of bread, for breakfast they scrambled crumbled matzo with eggs.
The Katzman children waited impatiently until all the readings, songs and prayers were finished before the food appeared.
Greek food traditions are similar to Eastern Orthodox. Greek cooks spit-roast a lamb for Easter dinner: Remember “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”? Romanians eat braised or roast lamb “steak.” Eggs are dyed red, a reminder of the blood shed by Jesus.
Pinehurst resident Camilia Stoica grew up in Romania, which borders Ukraine. “Easter was huge, bigger than Christmas,” she says.
Children wore new clothes to church. Feasting started when families returned home from midnight church services. On Easter Sunday the celebratory meal, crowned by the lamb and spring vegetables, always included pasca: braided sweet dough encircling a filling made from cottage cheese, sugar, eggs and flavorings. Despite the arduous preparation, most pasca was homemade, too.
Wine was part of the meal, as were cabbage rolls, the national dish.
“I remember that on Easter we took food to church, for the needy,” Stoica says.
….
In North America, Easter Sunday dinner looks more secular/seasonal than symbolic. Ham or poultry, in-season asparagus, baby new potatoes, perhaps deviled eggs followed by a light and lemony dessert. Stephanie Hillard, who sings in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir, grew up in Southern Pines; she recalls having roast lamb for Easter, although lamb has never been popular in the South. Now, she slow-cooks a spiral ham in sweet tea. With it, lemon-roasted potatoes and a green bean casserole. For dessert, a rich pie made with cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, sour cream and almonds, sounding like Romanian pasca.
However, Hillard’s 14-plus family members and guests, including grandchildren dressed appropriately (“No hoodies or shredded jeans!”) can expect some Passover touches: “I love the food served at Seder,” Aillard says, especially the faux mortar, called haroseth, which she makes from finely chopped apples, dates and honey.
“It makes a nice side for the ham.”
The joy of this Easter and Passover will be muted in Ukraine, Romania, Poland, other Eastern European nations either at war or flooded with refugees. But no one doubts the food symbols will endure and re-emerge, as they have for more than 2,000 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.