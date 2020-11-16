Recreation Station

A brick walkway bearing the names of town commissioners has been proposed for the area around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A proposed walkway near Aberdeen Lake Park would pay tribute to the more than 100 individuals who have served on the town’s Board of Commissioners since 1893.

Commissioner Joe Dannelley, who came up with the concept, shared information about the project during the board’s work session on Nov. 9. Plans call for bricks bearing the names of past and present commissioners to be placed around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station off North Sandhills Boulevard.

The walkway, he said, would include placeholder bricks that can be emblazoned with the names of future board members. The project is estimated to cost about $5,000, with most of the money going to the bricks.

A proposed timeline presented to the board shows construction beginning in April or May, with a dedication ceremony tentatively scheduled for June 14. Still, the project is not set in stone.

Commissioners must approve the final design and cost for the walkway before work can begin. Detailed plans are expected to be presented to the board in January for consideration.

(1) comment

Frank Staples

An honorary walkway for commissioners? For what? How about a memorial walkway for those from Moore County who served their country or gave their lives for our freedom?? Why do we feel that we have to honor politicians? How about some thinking here, people?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days