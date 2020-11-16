A proposed walkway near Aberdeen Lake Park would pay tribute to the more than 100 individuals who have served on the town’s Board of Commissioners since 1893.
Commissioner Joe Dannelley, who came up with the concept, shared information about the project during the board’s work session on Nov. 9. Plans call for bricks bearing the names of past and present commissioners to be placed around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station off North Sandhills Boulevard.
The walkway, he said, would include placeholder bricks that can be emblazoned with the names of future board members. The project is estimated to cost about $5,000, with most of the money going to the bricks.
A proposed timeline presented to the board shows construction beginning in April or May, with a dedication ceremony tentatively scheduled for June 14. Still, the project is not set in stone.
Commissioners must approve the final design and cost for the walkway before work can begin. Detailed plans are expected to be presented to the board in January for consideration.
(1) comment
An honorary walkway for commissioners? For what? How about a memorial walkway for those from Moore County who served their country or gave their lives for our freedom?? Why do we feel that we have to honor politicians? How about some thinking here, people?
