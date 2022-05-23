The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), will hold a special Memorial Day Observance at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst on Monday, May 30, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will be welcomed by Walt Havenstien, president of Sandhills MOAA. Rev. Ashley N. Smith will offer the memorial address.
The service will include a bagpipe prelude by Peter McArthur, presentation of colors by the Union Pines Junior ROTC Cadets and a performance of patriotic music by the Golf Capital Chorus, and performance of Taps by Connor Cuthrell, of Pinecrest High School.
As part of MOAA’s ongoing recognition of and service to veterans, the Sandhills Chapter has managed a monument located in Pinehurst's Cannon Park, dedicated to Moore County veterans, since the early 1990’s. Veterans of all ranks are included.
The granite monument is six feet high by eighteen feet wide, and honors veterans who have served during all wars and conflicts dating from World War I to the current Middle East engagements. The American flag and a POW/MIA flag fly above the monument. The emblems of the five U.S. Armed Forces are engraved on the monument, which bears the following inscription:
“In Honor And Memory Of All Veterans Who Served Our Country In Times Of Peace And War And To Those Who Paid The Supreme Sacrifice So That We Might Enjoy Freedom. Their Spirit, Love And Devotion To Country Will Be Forever Remembered”
MOAA is the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers. It is a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military service members and their families at every stage of their careers. All military officers are invited to join, regardless of status; formerly served, active duty or retired.
For more information about the Sandhills Chapter of MOAA or their Annual Memorial Day Observance, visit their website at SandhillsMOAA.org.
