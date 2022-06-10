A community meeting will be held Tuesday by a company that hopes to build a large solar farm in Carthage.
The proposed facility would be located on a 703-acre tract off Torchwood Road near U.S. 501. Old River Solar of Raleigh is requesting that the property, which is currently zoned for rural agricultural use, be rezoned to allow for the construction of the solar farm, which is an industrial development.
According to an eight-page letter Fox Rothschild, the law firm representing the company, sent to some homeowners in the area, the facility would consist of solar panels as tall as 8 feet. The panels would be “well-concealed behind planted or existing vegetation (or a combination of the two),” the firm said.
“Although you might know it is there, it will be designed so that you won’t be able to see it or hear it,” attorney Tom Terrell of Fox Rothschild wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot, “and once constructed, it will generate less traffic in a month than a single-family home generates in a day.”
Greg Hayes, one of the residents who received the letter, said he has concerns about how the project will affect the environment and local wildlife, how the panels will be decommissioned after they’ve reached the end of their usable life and how the facility might change the character of the area, among other issues. He said he hopes these concerns will be addressed during the meeting.
“This is a mega-site that will impact a lot of people for a long time to come,” Hayes said in a phone interview, adding that the facility is projected to yield more energy than the other nine solar farms in Moore County combined.
The meeting runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Moore County Sports Complex, which is located at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage. Attendees are asked to wear masks “out of courtesy for others.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
Hello environmentalists? Here’s your chance to really do something to protect the environment. Oppose these horrible solar farms. Support local farmers instead. Farm to table? Organic? Good luck with that when acres upon acres are saturated with herbicides to prevent growth under solar panels filled with all kinds of toxic materials.
First, everyone must understand that there would be none of these ugly blights on our landscape were it not for a law passed stupidly by our legislature years ago that requires utilities to produce a certain percentage of their power from things like solar and wind. Evidence is seen simply by driving across the state line - no more solar farms. The much higher cost for this very unstable power source gets passed on by Duke to the suckers - us. Duke was guaranteed from the start to profit from this garbage, but they themselves don’t want to own the things. If that weren’t bad enough, solar and wind farms remove vast acreage from forest and farming. Less land results in high prices for food, just what we need in time of 41 year record high inflation, right? And to add on to this terrible source of expensive, unstable energy, the harsh chemicals used to prevent growth underneath panels full of highly toxic materials will pollute the soil and groundwater for years to come. And any waterways into which it runs. By contrast a natural gas or nuclear power plant takes a relatively small amount of land for the same power output and runs 24-7 for decades, even when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. Just say no to solar and wind power and repeal the horrible renewable energy laws that punish North Carolina homeowners and industry. To see where this nonsense takes us just look at Germany. A once beautiful landscape ruined by acres of solar panels and ugly windmills, resulting in the highest electricity costs in Europe and brown-outs. People there now sit shivering in the dark to save money. And no, Commie Jim, I’m not lying. I have family there and this is precisely what their very stupid energy policies in recent years has done. Follow the money to see who profits from solar farms in our state. Isn’t that what journalists are supposed to do? Frack everywhere and build more nuclear power to gain back the energy independence that the Real President Trump brought us. I paid $1.66 per gallon of fuel in Cheraw, SC, just two years ago. Guess who the president was then.
Kent writes, "...the harsh chemicals used to prevent growth underneath panels full of highly toxic materials will pollute the soil and groundwater for years to come." And any waterways into which it runs." And yet Kent is all in favor of fracking to get oil, and fracking, we know, requires the injection of huge amounts of toxic chemicals in the land.
"The EPA identified 1,084 different chemicals reported as used in fracking formulas between 2005 and 2013. Common ingredients include methanol, ethylene glycol, and propargyl alcohol. Those chemicals, along with many others used in fracking fluid, are considered hazardous to human health. Meanwhile, and perhaps more disconcertingly, the potential human health impacts of the majority of chemicals used in fracking formulas are simply unknown".
And most of the "facts" that he cites are, in fact, wrong. But I do agree that we should build more nuclear power plants.
https://www.nrdc.org/stories/fracking-101#:~:text=Chemicals%20Used%20in%20Fracking,-Different%20chemicals%20are&text=Common%20ingredients%20include%20methanol%2C%20ethylene,considered%20hazardous%20to%20huma
