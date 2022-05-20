Home Construction

Homebuilders will have a chance to have their questions answered. 

 Photograph by TED FITZGERALD/The Pilot

The Moore County Board of Commissioners will sponsor a “roundtable discussion” Tuesday where residents, developers, realtors and others in the real estate industry will discuss ongoing growth issues.

The forum, which is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Senior Enrichment Center, is open to the public. It will go over a wide range of topics, covering the full circle of the development process.

“This meeting is open to anybody who has an interest in building, development or real estate in Moore County,” County Manager Wayne Vest said at a recent meeting of the Board of Commissioners. “It doesn’t just have to be people who are affiliated with those specific communities – it can be a typical homeowner.”

The discussion comes as several overlapping factors create questions about the sustainability and direction of the county’s growth. Planners are in the process of updating the county’s land-use plan, which is nearly a decade old.

The roundtable is also happening at a time when builders and developers have become increasingly disturbed by the county’s months-long backlog in septic system permitting process times.

Both of these issues will be addressed at the forum, with Interim Health Director Matthew Garner scheduled to give some updates on the permitting process timeline and soil evaluation process.

Debra Ensminger, the planning and inspections director, will discuss the subdivision and building process.

Randy Gould, public works director, will talk about system development fees for water and sewer.

Realtors and builders are also presenting on the state of the housing market in Moore County.

The meeting will also offer citizens the chance to voice their concerns by asking questions after each presentation, Ensminger said. Citizens will not be allowed to discuss developments that are part of quasi-judicial hearings, such as the ongoing Union Church Road subdivision hearing.

Ensminger said organizers would also like to have the opportunity to discuss additional topics for current and future discussions. These include necessary infrastructure capacities, the possibility of a centralized building permit office for county and municipalities, density building and commercial/retail support for residential development.

Ensminger said Commissioners Frank Quis and Nick Picerno will also be present at the roundtable.

The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501.

Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days