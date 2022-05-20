The Moore County Board of Commissioners will sponsor a “roundtable discussion” Tuesday where residents, developers, realtors and others in the real estate industry will discuss ongoing growth issues.
The forum, which is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Senior Enrichment Center, is open to the public. It will go over a wide range of topics, covering the full circle of the development process.
“This meeting is open to anybody who has an interest in building, development or real estate in Moore County,” County Manager Wayne Vest said at a recent meeting of the Board of Commissioners. “It doesn’t just have to be people who are affiliated with those specific communities – it can be a typical homeowner.”
The discussion comes as several overlapping factors create questions about the sustainability and direction of the county’s growth. Planners are in the process of updating the county’s land-use plan, which is nearly a decade old.
The roundtable is also happening at a time when builders and developers have become increasingly disturbed by the county’s months-long backlog in septic system permitting process times.
Both of these issues will be addressed at the forum, with Interim Health Director Matthew Garner scheduled to give some updates on the permitting process timeline and soil evaluation process.
Debra Ensminger, the planning and inspections director, will discuss the subdivision and building process.
Randy Gould, public works director, will talk about system development fees for water and sewer.
Realtors and builders are also presenting on the state of the housing market in Moore County.
The meeting will also offer citizens the chance to voice their concerns by asking questions after each presentation, Ensminger said. Citizens will not be allowed to discuss developments that are part of quasi-judicial hearings, such as the ongoing Union Church Road subdivision hearing.
Ensminger said organizers would also like to have the opportunity to discuss additional topics for current and future discussions. These include necessary infrastructure capacities, the possibility of a centralized building permit office for county and municipalities, density building and commercial/retail support for residential development.
Ensminger said Commissioners Frank Quis and Nick Picerno will also be present at the roundtable.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501.
