A stay-at-home mom, military wife and cosmetologist are the backgrounds among current Medical Assisting program students at Sandhills Community College. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 18 percent from 2020 to 2030, which is much faster than the average for other occupations. Offered through Continuing Education, the Medical Assisting program at Sandhills will begin on Aug. 16.
This 11-month, three-part program is designed to prepare students to work under the direction of a physician to perform administrative and clinical/practicum duties. Current students described the program as “the perfect intensive eleven-month program for immediate employment in the medical field.” This program will give you clinical knowledge in taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and more.
Additionally, this program will teach administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Current students found interest in specific areas and will be looking to work in a gynecologist or pediatrics office, and others are planning to work on the administrative side.
Upon completing the Medical Assisting program, students can expect to practice their profession in medical offices, clinics, health maintenance organizations, health departments and hospitals. This program will teach students professional skills they can apply regionally and nationally.
The first part of this program will be held Monday thru Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Aug. 16. The program cost is $187.50 plus the cost of text.
This program is accredited by Commissions on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). Upon the recommendation of the Medical Assisting Education Review Board, graduates of CAAHEP accredited medical assisting program may be eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants’ Certification Examination to become Certified Medical Assistants.
For more information on the medical assisting program, visit www.sandhills.edu/ma-program or contact Lori Forrester at 910-695-3913 forresterl@sandhills.edu.
Additional Short-Term Job Training in Healthcare
Seats are still available for the medical assisting program. Continuing Education will offer fifteen additional health care classes during the fall semester. This will include classes such as Nurse Aide 1, EKG Technician, Central Sterile Processing, Phlebotomy and more.
The fall semester 2022 flightPath will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in mid-July and will contain complete information about all Continuing Education classes.
Health Care Majors
Sandhills offers ten academic programs in health care to earn degrees, diplomas, and certificates. Programs include Emergency Medical Science, Nursing, Radiography, Therapeutic Massage, and more. To learn more about these programs, visit www.sandhills.edu/healthsciences.
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on August 15. The second eight-week session begins on October 12. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
Apply to attend SCC from the link at www.sandhills.edu and apply for financial aid if assistance is needed. To receive funds in hand to pay fall semester tuition, information should be submitted by July 14. After that date, applications will still be accepted, but completion by July 14 assures that the FAFSA will be processed in time.
CCP Classes for High School Students
Local high school students can choose Workforce Continuing Education or Curriculum/College Credit pathways at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing the required CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
