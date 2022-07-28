State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the respective boards of trustees of the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System have approved a resolution honoring retiring State Rep. Allen McNeill for his contributions to the retirement systems of North Carolina.
McNeill, whose district includes parts of Randolph and Moore counties, announced his retirement from the North Carolina General Assembly in December of 2021 after serving five terms.
As chairman of the House Pension and Retirement Committee, he has been instrumental in making the state’s retirement system one of the best in the country, Folwell said. McNeill introduced 39 retirement policy bills as a primary sponsor, 21 of which have become law.
“It’s hard to say in words the contributions that Representative McNeill has made to the retirements of those that teach, protect and otherwise serve the people of North Carolina,” Folwell said. “But for his leadership as pensions committee chair, our benefit plans wouldn’t be as secure. Not just his constituents in Randolph County, but nearly one million current and future generations of public service workers are indebted.”
The resolution cites a number of accomplishments that McNeill, as chairman of the House Pension and Retirement Committee, helped bring about, including a stress-testing of the state system and the updating of processes for enrolling and pay-outs.
The resolution honors McNeill with the first ever “Order of the Keeper of the Public Purse,” highlighting his role in making improvements to preserve the North Carolina Retirement Systems and maintain its sustainability for current and future public employees.
The honor is the highest recognition that can be granted by the state treasurer. The award is being established by Folwell as a way of recognizing achievements that heed the call of former Treasurer Harlan Boyles in his 1994 book, “The Keeper of the Public Purse,” to guard the purse of the citizens of North Carolina.
The North Carolina Retirement Systems is the ninth-largest public pension fund in the country, with a current estimate value of nearly $113 billion. It provides retirement benefits and savings for more than 950,000 North Carolinians, including teachers, state employees, local government employees, firefighters, police officers and other public workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.