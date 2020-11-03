Moore County once again played a vital role in Republican Sen. Tom McInnis being elected for a fourth term in the N.C. State Senate’s 25th District over Helen Probst Mills.
McInnis garnered more than 59 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns.
The win is a second straight for McInnis over Mills, the other coming in 2018 after Moore County was drawn into the 25th District. The district also includes Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties.
With all 58 precincts reporting, McInnis had collected 59,717 votes to 41,184 for Mills. A majority of that margin was built in Moore for McInnis with his 35,846 votes to 19,987 votes for Mills.
“It’s very humbling to work for the 25th District and the good people of Moore County, and to be able to make the things happen for Moore County in the General Assembly in the last two years,” McInnis said.
McInnis won Scotland County by 252 votes with all precincts reporting and his home county of Richmond also gave the incumbent a 3,000-vote cushion in its unofficial results.
After being elected to represent Moore County for the first time in 2018, McInnis’ first term serving the county included introducing the N.C. Championship Act in the Senate in September to clear the way for the U.S. Golf Association to build a second headquarters in Pinehurst. It also secured several U.S. Open and other USGA championships that will be held in Moore County and other parts of the state for the next 40 years.
“This is one of the greatest things to happen to Pinehurst in the past 50 years and for the next 50 years,” he said. “It is a monumental event for economic development, not only for Moore County, but for the region as well as the state.”
In the 2018 election, McInnis won the 25th District by more than 10,000 votes over Mills. Moore County carried McInnis to his third term in the N.C. Senate.
McInnis, a retired auctioneer and three-time state senator, thanked Moore County’s Republicans for once again helping him get reelected.
“Moore County has a very organized, disciplined and structured Republican Party. Everybody in Moore County that is a member of the Republican Party works for the common good of electing Republicans,” McInnis said.
Mills, a lawyer who lives in Pinehurst, could not be reached for comment but successfully won Anson County by more than 900 votes over McInnis for the second straight election. This was the second time that Mills had run for office.
McInnis said he is now looking to January when the General Assembly goes back into session.
“We’ve got a lot of positive things to do and to work on. We’ve started some great initiatives,” McInnis said. “We are looking forward to getting in there in January and getting to work with other members of the delegation.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
