State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County will serve as chairman of three committees for the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, announced Senate Leader Phil Berger on Friday.
McInnis has been tapped to co-chair the Commerce and Insurance Committee, co-chair the Transportation Committee, and co-chair the Appropriations on Transportation Committee.
“His expertise will be invaluable as we return to Raleigh to work on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Senator Berger said in a written statement.
The N.C. General Assembly will formally convene for the 2021-2022 biennium session next Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Senator McInnis will take his place in the Senate Chamber in Seat 9.
McInnis was reelected to a fourth term in the Senate last November. He represents Anson, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland counties.
“I am humbled and honored to have been appointed to committees whose actions will provide for a better North Carolina and stronger communities for all the citizens of the 25th Senatorial District,” McInnis said. “I promise to use these appointments to better the lives of the citizens in our district and state, and I believe that this upcoming session will prove to bring about positive transformational changes where opportunities will be endless for every man, woman and child. I look forward to continuing to be a senator for all the people who live, work, and play in the 25th District.”
In December, McInnis was unanimously elected as one of the two Senate Republican caucus whips. In this position, he works behind the scenes to garner support for legislation and guide the agenda in preparation for the biennium.
