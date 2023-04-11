Senate leaders are now getting behind a broader bill on the organization of the N.C. Community Colleges that subsumes an earlier one that called for subjecting the hiring of a system president to General Assembly confirmation.
The confirmation provisions a Senate committee wrote in House Bill 149 are now part and parcel of Senate Bill 692, which also proposes a restructuring of the State Board of Community Colleges and campus boards of trustees.
The proposal would also strengthen the system president’s hand in some areas, including in the hiring of campus-level CEOs. And it would bar North Carolina’s courts from reviewing some system-level decisions.
Republican Sens. Amy Galey, Todd Johnson and Tom McInnis — of Alamance, Union and Moore counties, respectively — are the bill's lead sponsors. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger is among its co-sponsors.
“Employers and workers are counting on our community colleges to tackle the challenge of training our residents in high-demand fields,” Galey said via a news release from Berger's office. “It's time to create a more efficient and nimble system to meet our current workforce development needs.”
The board restructurings would give the General Assembly near-complete appointment powers over the State Board and control over a majority of trustee seats at the campus level.
“It is imperative that local officials play a role in determining the future of their community college,” said McInnis, a Pinehurst resident. “By having the county commissioners and the General Assembly members appoint the boards, we will be able to have boards that best represent the needs of our residents, students, and employers.”
At the State Board level, the bill proposes reducing membership from 22 to 21 this summer and to 18 in the summer of 2027. It would strip the governor of the power to appoint 10 members and reassign those to General Assembly control, along with the eight it has now. The bill would do away with a geographic-diversity provision that now requires representation from six different regions of the state.
Existing members could serve out their terms. The lieutenant governor, state treasurer and labor commissioner would continue as ex officio members until 2027, when they would lose those seats.
At the campus level, the bill reduces trustee boards to 12 members (from 13) by doing away with an ex-officio seat for a student representative. The governor and local school boards would lose their rights to appoint four members apiece, with legislators claiming control of those eight appointments for themselves. County boards of commissioners would retain appointment rights to the remaining four seats.
As for the system president, the bill reiterates that he or she is the system’s chief administrative officer, and says that means having “executive authority.”
When it comes to hiring a campus chief, the system president would gain the right to review campus-trustee picks before they go to the State Board for approval. The State Board would have to set “mandatory contract terms” for all campuses, including a listing of potential causes for termination. A new campus CEO could receive at most a four-year deal. Contracts would have to allow the system president to fire campus CEOs (who, confusingly, are also called presidents) for causes specified in the contract.
State board and system president actions concerning the hiring and firing of campus chiefs “are not subject to judicial review,” the bill says.
Similarly exempt from court scrutiny are actions about removing campus trustees, or about withdrawing state funding from campuses that are unneeded, that lose their local funding or are otherwise unable to meet “prescribed standards of administration or instruction.”
At the administrative level, the system president could approve reports to the General Assembly or other branches of state government without running them past the State Board. He or she would also have the initial sign-off on academic programs, and could either exercise or delegate toe campuses contracting authority on construction, maintenance or repair projects estimated to cost up to $4 million.
While you're at it, why not just make the Governors position a ceremonial position right now? That's where you appear to be headed.
John Misiaszek
